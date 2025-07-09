Mini gets into gear with Transatel to drive connected car services

In-vehicle connectivity is becoming a standard for even the most classic of automotive marques, and few come more classic than the Mini, whose drivers can now activate the personal embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) of their car with Transatel’s Ubigi 5G data plans to access Wi-Fi connectivity on board, irrespective of their smartphone network operator.

Designed by the legendary Alec Issigonis, and now owned by the BMW Group, the Mini is a 66-year old iconic automotive brand that came to life due to the need for affordable, fuel-efficient cars after the 1956 Suez Crisis saw petrol prices rocket. Issigonis’s design prioritised space efficiency, using a transverse engine and front-wheel drive to offer optimal interior space in a small footprint.

The first production model, the Mark I, was launched in 1959 as both the Austin Seven and Morris Mini-Minor. The latest models now feature an electric powertrain, with some boasting up to 160kW of power, the equivalent of 218hp and 330Nm of engine torque. The petrol Mini Cooper S powertrain delivers 300Nm of torque, while the Mini Cooper SE can get from 0 to 62mph in just 6.7 seconds. The battery in the top-range electric vehicle has a maximum range of up to 249 miles delivering 54.2kWh.

Launched by NTT company Transatel in 2017, Ubigi provides global 4G/5G data connectivity with prepaid mobile internet packages tailored for travellers, enterprises’ mobile workforces and connected vehicle owners, all at near-local rates in over 200 destinations.

Ubigi is built on Transatel’s telecoms infrastructure, including distributed network edges across several continents and its more than 300 mobile operator partnerships worldwide. Ubigi is compatible with all SIM and eSIM-enabled devices – from smartphones to laptops, SD-WAN routers and connected vehicles.

The Mini service will be available for vehicles with Mini Operating System 9, and will be accessible through a personal eSIM available within the Mini App and Transatel’s Ubigi European data plans. Mini drivers will have connected car services no matter the journey in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

As part of the offering, users will have access to Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities regardless of a customer’s primary network operator. To activate their Wi-Fi hotspot in eligible Mini vehicles, owners can also configure their personal eSIM through the Mini App and subscribe to Ubigi’s European data plans (EU 27 + UK + CH + LIE). The package also includes 4G/5G connectivity and unlimited data allowance beginning at €10 a month, with discounts for 12- and 36-month subscription plans.

Transatel has marketed automotive connectivity packages since 2018, offering contracts with car manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Fiat Chrysler Automotive (now Stellantis), Toyota and BMW Group. Its managed internet of things (IoT) connectivity platform currently connects vehicles and devices to public and private cellular networks.

Commenting on the bundle, Transatel CEO Jacques Bonifay said: “We are very proud to see Mini joining our prestigious client portfolio. Transatel’s global partnership with BMW Group is growing, and so is our footprint in the connected car industry. With Ubigi, we offer a unique value proposition to OEMs and their customers for seamless connectivity management.”