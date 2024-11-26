Cisco, NTT Data simplify 5G connectivity for global mobile workforce

Aiming to address the ratcheting-up of pressure faced on mobile and distributed enterprises to simplify operations while accessing real-time, high-quality data for faster, more informed decision-making, making the demand for flexible and cost-effective connectivity surge, Cisco and NTT Data have expanded their business partnership to “transform” how global enterprises access wireless connectivity.

Putting the launch into perspective, the companies said that historically, connectivity has focused on connecting office environments through landlines. However, with the advent of embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) in the market, they said there is general consensus that the time has come to think broader and deliver network connectivity securely wherever needed.

By integrating Cisco’s networking technologies and NTT Data’s global connectivity capabilities, the two companies said they can empower enterprises to connect to the network “effortlessly”, using cellular technologies for primary or secondary connectivity. They also said they can provide faster onboarding to connectivity with ease, and ensure new levels of security and resilience.

“Today’s mobile and distributed enterprises face increasing pressure to simplify operations while accessing real-time, high-quality data for faster, more informed decision-making,” said Alejandro Cadenas, associate vice-president at IDC and mobility, 5G and internet of things (IoT) lead in Europe.

“Seamless, secure and scalable connectivity solutions are now essential for unlocking innovation and growth in a connected world,” he said. “These advancements reflect a broader shift towards democratising access to advanced connectivity solutions, ensuring organisations of all sizes can capitalise on emerging opportunities with agility and confidence.”

Cisco and NTT Data’s expanded partnership is designed to propel the companies’ vision of delivering “exceptional, secure and innovative” digital services to meet the surging demand for flexible connectivity.

The partnership will make use of Cisco’s eSIM technology, initially embedded into Cisco infrastructure services. The technology will act as the cornerstone of this transformation, paving the way for digital connectivity. With eSIM technology at its core, Cisco and NTT Data said enterprises could easily scale and manage their network needs, ensuring their networks were always connected and optimised for peak performance.

The eSIM will connect to NTT Data’s Transatel network, enabling customers to activate, provision and configure Cisco services for a simplified provisioning and setup process to launch secure mobile branches anywhere, on-demand, with ongoing enhanced network device management.

The joint services are also expected to benefit numerous industries, including financial services, retail, hospitality and manufacturing. In finance, the two firms envisage their offering ensuring uninterrupted services delivery with simplified management of branch and temporary location connectivity and enhanced security measures.

In retail, they are confident they can enable omnichannel experiences with increased resilience for point of sale systems backup, security and mobility for pop up locations and customers. Manufacturing could see reduced downtime, with self-provisioning connectivity services that enable rapid secure deployments for remote locations.

Meanwhile, Cisco and NTT Data believe hospitality firms can centralise and simplify cellular connectivity management across multiple locations for seamless guest experiences, as well as providing convenient and secure connectivity for events, outdoor activities and systems backup.

“There are multiple use cases across industries such as retail, manufacturing, hospitality, financial services and others, where there is a real need to standup secure mobile branch services at short notice,” said Andrew Brown, practice lead of IoT research at Omdia.

“The need to lower setup and installation costs as well as provide vital services, such as backup in a managed and secure end-to-end fashion, are pivotal to customers. This integration … will simplify and streamline the process of getting customers up and running at scale, and will provide an excellent complement to fixed line offerings.”