Brownsville, Texas makes quality of life leap with smart city private 5G

The City of Brownsville in Texas has selected global digital business and IT services provider NTT Data to deploy its Smart Solutions and private 5G wireless connectivity solutions to enhance citizen services, increase public safety, achieve sustainability and effectively manage growth.

Brownsville is the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley. It features a multi-modal transportation system, including rail, land, sea, air and space port. The city has experienced significant growth driven by high quality of life, a nearby SpaceX Starbase complex, the Texas LNG export facility, and the deep-water Port of Brownsville, as well as Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

The deployment of the smart city tech is designed to take services beyond the norm by using real-time data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) empowered by a seamless and secure wireless network. Providing advanced digital capabilities and secure wireless connectivity is seen as being the key to helping the city deliver optimal benefits to citizens and businesses while effectively shaping sustainable future growth.

Brownsville mayor John Cowen: “Ultimately, we’re seeking to reinvent human-to-digital interactions in ways that deliver amazing citizen services and an outstanding quality of life.”

Helen Ramirez, Brownsville city manager, added: “The partnership between the City of Brownsville and NTT Data to implement a private 5G network is a crucial step towards transforming our city into a technology hub.

“This advanced infrastructure will enhance connectivity for our residents and businesses, while resolving pain points for the city. It will attract new opportunities and innovations to Brownsville.”

The first phase of NTT Data’s managed solutions will concentrate on the city’s downtown core including four public parks, the Department of Public Works Yard, and the airport. Initial use cases include smart infrastructure, connected city, safety and security.

NTT Data said that it will use new and existing data-collection devices to establish internet of things (IoT) devices throughout the city and it will deploy a private 5G network in phases to create blanket coverage that supports IoT assets and high bandwidth use cases throughout the city.

NTT Data’s Smart Solutions is seen as being able to deliver data analysis, predictions and recommendations in real-time. The insights will help city officials monitor and manage public areas, parks and streets in addition to identifying and addressing public safety issues.

The installment of a private 5G network marks a significant advancement in enhancing public safety and security across key community areas in Brownville. By establishing private 5G coverage at Dean Porter Park, Linear Park, St. Charles Park, and the Downtown Recreational Center, the city is confident that it can ensure the operation of a smart park strategy to monitor occupancy levels, streamline crowd management, and improve public safety for all residents and visitors.

NTT Data’s Smart Solutions will collect actionable data from thousands of new and existing city assets such as real-time computer vision, wireless access points as well as from optical, audio and motion sensors. Smart Solutions will use machine learning and AI analytics to assess real-time and historical data to help city officials address diverse issues and achieve the broadly beneficial goals of becoming a smart and connected city.

In addition, NTT Data is being tasked with building and managing a turnkey private 5G network that creates seamless connectivity across the city and underpins Smart Solutions. The high-speed, high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency wireless highway will quickly deliver data at the edge.

By using this private network, the city believes it can also benefit from improved economics avoiding data charges assessed by traditional wireless carriers. NTT Data’s private 5G network also can flex and scale to future demand and use cases.

“As Brownsville continues to emerge as a leading tech hub, the implementation of a private 5G network is not just beneficial, it’s essential,” said Brownsville chief information officer Jorge Cardenas.

“This advanced network infrastructure will enable faster connectivity and support innovative technologies. By investing in private 5G, we’re ensuring that Brownsville remains at the forefront of technological advancement and economic development.”

NTT Data North America chief executive officer Eric Clark added: “Brownsville’s leaders have demonstrated a remarkable vision for using data-driven insights to improve the citizen experience and lay the foundation for a sustainable future.

“The combination of predictive AI, real-time analytics, private 5G and edge devices is a game-changer for communities and industries seeking digital transformation. We look forward to partnering with the city on further innovations that create a bright and prosperous future.”