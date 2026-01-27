GSMA transforms Formula E circuit into 5G testbed

With its flagship MWC exhibition about to open its doors in a matter of weeks, global mobile trade body the GSMA has announced a raft of technology partners for the CircuitX project for which it is a joint partner, and which aims to provide a practical blueprint for how interoperable connectivity can scale across smart venues and live events.

Established in March 2025, CircuitX comprises a three-year initiative designed to champion mobile technology across motorsports and transform the circuit experience with connectivity.

It is led by the GSMA’s innovation hub, GSMA Foundry; Fira Circuit, a company formed and managed by Fira de Barcelona to transform the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya into a centre for innovation and next-generation motorsport experiences ; and Mobile World Capital, a public-private foundation that promotes the digital development of society.

CircuitX’s project will cover five core areas to highlight where mobile connectivity can support innovation across motorsport and large-scale events. This includes travel and navigation including real-time journey management and traffic optimisation; security and safety with enhanced emergency communication and crowd monitoring; fan movement based on smart venue navigation and crowd flow management; fan experience comprising personalised content, live data and immersive experiences; and race telemetry, with secure, efficient data transmission for teams and fans.

“CircuitX is more than a showcase; it’s a blueprint for the future of connected experiences,” said GSMA CEO John Hoffman. “By integrating mobile technology into motorsport and entertainment, GSMA and its partners aim to set new standards for safety, efficiency and fan engagement. This reinforces the pivotal role of mobile connectivity as a catalyst for ongoing innovation.”

A showcase demonstration at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and MWC26 Barcelona, set for 1 March, is set to feature participation from leading motor racing teams and technology collaborators to showcase tele-driven vehicles, in-race telemetry, live broadcast, drone safety and security measures, as well as immersive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences for fans.

The showcase will feature leading partners showcasing what is described as advanced mobile technology and connectivity services, supported by Al Kamel, Semtech & Domo Broadcast Systems, Barcelona Drone Center, Elmo, Ericsson, Into Reality, MatSing, NTT Data, Prospeed, Telefónica and Formula E.

Read more about 5G in motor racing Jaguar TCS Formula E racing team making breakthroughs that will fine-tune electric road vehicles: The Jaguar TCS Formula E racing team is using software and digital simulations to continually improve its electric racing cars, leading to better performing electric vehicles on our roads.

Porsche revs up Formula E team with NetApp hybrid cloud: Electric car racing team has to set up on city street courses in short order, and does it with a portable server setup and hybrid cloud storage managed by NetApp GFC.

Formula 1 accelerates decision response with team content delivery: AI services and digital transformation specialist claims to have halved crucial response times in Formula 1, redefining how teams analyse race data in real time.

Formula E’s participation will encompass sustainability-driven racing innovations, integrating connectivity for enhanced telemetry and fan engagement. The Gen3 EVO Formula E race car demonstrates its capabilities on the track, able to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in just 1.82 seconds.

Joining the initiative as the official connectivity partner, Telefónica will provide 5G network coverage at both locations. IT services provider Al Kamel will show how ultra-low latency networks transform race operations, from instant incident detection and dynamic race strategies, and will also offer what it said was a glimpse into the future of precision motorsport management supported by Semtech and Domo Broadcast Systems.

Barcelona Drone Center will showcase its devices that see use in crowd monitoring, emergency response and perimeter security, using advanced Unmanned Aircraft System technology and regulatory expertise. These are regarded as critical for modern smart venues.

Ericsson will bring its private 5G technology to deliver a secure, high-performance network tailored to the device mobility demands of motorsport environments – essential for telemetry, video streaming and safety-critical systems, while Elmo will demonstrate real-time teledriving of vehicles over public 5G networks, including stable remote operation at higher driving speeds, enabled by network quality APIs that ensure low latency, reliability and service continuity for safety-critical vehicle control.

NTT Data will show AI-enabled applications, including services that enhance operations and safety, as well as mobile applications that leverage live data and AI-driven insights to deliver a digital-first fan experience both on- and off-site.