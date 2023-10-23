Jaguar TCS Formula E racing team making breakthroughs that will fine-tune electric road vehicles

“It makes no difference how the car is propelled with regards to the adrenaline, the physicality of it,” say Jaguar TCS Racing driver Sam Bird.

He was speaking the day before the 2023 London e-Prix in Dockland’s Excel in July. It was the final weekend of races in the 2022-23 Formula E World Championship, the ninth season for the electric equivalent of Formula 1 racing.

The e-Prix travelled to cities all over the world, from Portland, Oregon, to Jakarta, Indonesia. Some 22 drivers in 22 cars in 11 teams, including household names like Maserati, Porsche and McLaren, as well as Jaguar, raced on a 2km track with 20 turns.

Other than the roar of the engines, Formula E has just about everything Formula 1 has – and perhaps something more. For example, F1 tracks have to be outdoors because of the fumes, but Formula E has no exhaust so it can race indoors, and part of the London circuit is inside the Excel centre. That poses its own technical challenges, of course.

“If it rains, you’ve got cars coming in from outside, wet tyres coming up a ramp straight into a dry inside, where there’s very high grip, and going down straight onto wet surfaces again, so the changing grip level is drastic,” says Jack Lambert, Jaguar’s research and innovation manager.

Driving innovation Like F1, it’s about the engineering under the hood, but it’s also about what’s under the virtual hood. Digital twins are virtual copies of real things – a cooling fan, a building, or even a person. But they’re more than simulators because they use data from the real subject to keep up with its real situation and condition, making them effective testbeds as well as problem predictors. Digital twins are helping to extend what’s possible not only in electric racing, but also on the road. “The championship has progressed so much since its inception in 2014,” says Bird. “The efficiency is so much better now. The cars were a lot slower [in 2014].” This rate of innovation is no accident. Formula E competition rules are designed to spark innovation. Jaguar TCS launch drivers Mitch Evans (left) and Sam Bird (right) One of the key performance factors in F1 is aerodynamics, making it the focus of improvements. But Formula E rules deliberately specify one shape of car, so the aerodynamics is the same across all teams. This shifts engineering effort away from aerodynamics and towards improvements in areas specific to electric racing and useful for developing consumer electric vehicles (EVs). “Taking power from the battery and energy source and getting it to the wheels is exactly the same problem as we’ve got in the future road cars for EVs,” says Lambert.

IT behind the wheel Limited by the rules, there is still some room for innovation in the hardware. “If it’s not defined by the regulations, then you can take advantage,” explains James Barclay, team principal for Jaguar TCS Racing. But software offers more opportunities for innovation: “Every time we come to a race, we have new code, so the cars are constantly getting quicker with software,” adds Barclay. “Race to road, there is a direct correlation in terms of what we are doing here and how it’s going to translate back into the EVs we drive later” Varun Kapur, Jaguar TCS Racing It’s down to the IT behind the scenes, which is where IT consultancy TCS comes in, as the Jaguar team’s official technology partner. “Our role is all around digital, data, cloud, digital twins,” says Varun Kapur, vice-president and senior managing partner for sustainable manufacturing at TCS. Around 3TB (terabytes) of data comes from the team’s cars and trackside before, during and after the races. That’s all uploaded to the cloud to be ready for download by remote research facilities such as the simulator in Grove, Oxfordshire. The drivers sit in this simulator to practise for upcoming races. They drive a virtual version – or digital twin – of the Jaguar I-Type 6 car, which is designed to feel just like sitting in the cockpit of the real thing, from the steering wheel and seat to the radio link with the race engineering team. The digital twin aims to replicate all of the car’s systems and behaviours as accurately as possible, from the hardware for electrical distribution to the models to simulate the physics of the car moving around the track. “We use it between races to prepare before we come here,” says Barclay. “When we’re here, we’ll run the real cars on the track using some of the direction we’ve got from the simulator, but we’ll send that data back and we’ll tweak the simulator. So, we’re constantly working to and fro, sometimes in different time zones,” as data is sent back to the UK centre from races abroad. “We’ll work a full day, then the simulator will run through the night. By the time we wake up, we have a lot of ideas for setup changes the following morning,” he adds. “Everything on that car model – the tyres, the car itself, the circuit, the bumps in the circuit – has to be absolutely accurate. Constantly improving the accuracy of this simulation, this digital twin, is really key for us.”