Electric vehicle tipping point for US drivers expected in next 10 years

A report from Accenture says automakers need to adopt a life-centric approach to understand the next wave of electric vehicle (EV) buyers, their individual values in life, their expectations of an EV, and the related services and features.

The study combined quantitative and qualitative methods. For the former, it surveyed 6,000 car-drivers and decision-makers aged 18-75 in the US, Germany, Italy, France, China and Japan, analysing the relevance and patterns of attitudes, beliefs and needs of EV mobility. The latter saw 18 interviews in the US, Germany and China to derive the scope of potential attitudes, beliefs and needs towards future EV mobility while reflecting life stages and innovation affinity.

At the heart of the report is the notion that the automotive industry is in a critical stage in its race to net carbon-zero and its transformation towards sustainable mobility. The transition to EVs is facing challenges that demand a deeper understanding of the needs and expectations from car buyers to accelerate the adoption in key markets still lagging behind. The data shows a slow but growing acceptance of electric vehicles. Mass adoption is facing a longer timeline, between five to 20 years, depending on the geographic location.

Yet despite the uncertainty and negative talk about the future of electric vehicles, the survey found 57% of people worldwide expect to have an electric vehicle in the next 10 years. Only 10% said they would never buy an electric vehicle. The rest are open to it – notably, not for their next car, but potentially the one after that. With current EV offerings, only 23% of non-EV drivers see an EV as a realistic purchase in the next five years.

Early market adopters were found to be driven by sustainability and technology enthusiasm, and the critical mainstream market for EVs prioritises reliability (83%), safety (82%) and value for money (82%), showing that these buyers evaluate EVs with similar criteria as traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Battery size and electric range were important factors for future EV drivers, with 81% of drivers worldwide ranking battery size and electric range as one of the most critical factors when purchasing an EV. When owning an all-electric car, 70% of drivers worldwide expect to be able to charge their car whenever it is parked – at home or in public spaces such as supermarkets. Also globally, drivers agreed on the top two new features an EV should have: supportive safety features ranked number one, followed by advanced driver-assistance systems.

Looking on a regional basis, the study found 65% of drivers in China believe the future belongs to electric cars, with 44% of non-EV owners in the country planning to buy an EV in the next five years. In contrast, Germany (37%) and France (36%) are currently sceptical when it comes to an EV-dominated future.

In a call to action, Accenture said that to get more people to buy electric vehicles, companies must take a life-centric approach that fully understands the individual values and expectations of future EV buyers. They should focus on smart features, charging comfort and the flexibility of owning an electric vehicle.

Moreover, prioritising qualities that are important to mainstream customers, such as reliability, safety and value for money, was regarded as essential. It added that automakers should keep their long-term commitment to the EV market, focusing on traditional car features and improving battery performance to mitigate range concerns.

“The future of mobility is electric, with EVs being the most viable solution for sustainable transportation,” said Juergen Reers, global automotive and mobility lead at Accenture. “Backed by ongoing developments in energy infrastructure and regulations, the automotive industry should maintain its strategic shift to cross the ‘early adoption chasm’ and reach all market segments.

“Focusing on aspects like user experience, performance, range, charging convenience and affordability is essential for understanding the varied needs and expectations of potential EV buyers. Therefore, automakers need to continue innovating, investing and forming partnerships to expedite the transition to electric vehicles.”