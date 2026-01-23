Ruckus gears up for networking partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team

Promising to bring high‑performance, low‑latency networking to one of the world’s most demanding, data‑driven sports environments, Ruckus Networks has entered an agreement to be the Official Networking Partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team.

A stalwart of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship over the past decade, following a points-scoring debut for the US-owned squad at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix, the TGR Haas F1 Team boasts over 200 Grand Prix starts.

Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, claimed to be the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, with over 80 worldwide outlets – TGR Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina, with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy.

Haas is a mainstay of the US motorsport scene, having started his own Nascar team in 2002, and a partnership six years later with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing winning two Nascar Cup titles and two Nascar Xfinity championships. Haas’s personal dedication to Nascar continues with his current ownership of Haas Factory Team – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

The TGR Haas F1 Team prides itself on being an ambitious Formula 1 challenger, backed by technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota Gazoo Racing. This, says the team, further underlines its ongoing commitment to excellence and advancement in the sport. The team recently attracted masses of publicity in Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to survive, mainly due to charismatic and mercurial former team principal Guenther Steiner.

Ruckus delivers purpose-driven networks that the company assures offer optimal business outcomes in the most challenging environments of the industries it serves. Other sporting and esports teams and event hosts around the world have partnered with Ruckus to deliver what are described as “high-performing purpose-driven networks critical for success in sport”.

As the Official Networking Partner for TGR Haas F1 Team, Ruckus Networks says it will deliver purpose-driven network services that will help enable trackside, hospitality and factory solutions for the TGR Haas F1 Team. Moreover, it promises to offer “cutting-edge” connectivity across its Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello HQs.

Ruckus says it will also provide critical race day network operations to meet the demands of the pinnacle of motorsport so the racing team can deploy an advanced engineering service.

It adds that Ruckus AI services will enable the TGR Haas F1 Team networks to exceed performance both on and off the track, connecting the team trackside to the factory, securely, with low latency. It will also deliver a high-speed Wi-Fi experience for guests of the TGR Haas F1 Team hospitality suite within the paddock at Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“Strong, reliable connectivity is fundamental to our global operations, and I’m pleased to be working with Ruckus Networks during an important year for the sport,” said Ayao Komatsu, team principal of the TGR Haas F1 Team. “Formula 1 is about speed, efficiency and reliability, and partnering with Ruckus Networks allows us to showcase how our networking solutions perform in one of the most data-intensive environments in the world.”

Bart Giordano, senior vice-president and president at Ruckus Networks, added: “We are expanding our initial partnership to be the official networking partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Speed and excellence are synonymous for the team, and we know our purpose-driven networks can meet and exceed the demand for performance in an ultra-competitive environment. Ruckus … AI-driven solutions [offer] a competitive edge that will enhance this partnership. We are excited to have our technology continue to enable their networks, and we cannot wait to support the team in another winning season.”

As part of the partnership, Ruckus Networks branding will adorn the VF-26 car, the driver suits of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, team kit and the TGR Haas F1 Team garage, alongside digital assets.