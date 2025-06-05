Istres deploys private 5G network to bolster smart city safety

Smart cities have evolved beyond basic connectivity, and the city of Istres is looking to deploy an advanced networking infrastructure to support next-generation technology like artificial intelligence (AI) to help reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, and free up public resources to create a more responsive and sustainable service for its people.

Istres is located in the heart of Provence, around 50km from Marseilles. The old town, with its medieval historic centre and Étang de l’Olivier, is renowned for relaxation and discovery.

With the Porte d’Arles and its heritage, Istres has preserved examples of its past and boasts parks and gardens. There are also many traditional events and festivals taking place throughout the city during the year, including the Feria, Jeudis étoilés, the Fete des Bergers and Shepherds’ Festival.

In its project, Istres has partnered with technology firms Ericsson, Spie and Unitel to launch a private 5G network for enhanced urban connectivity. The deployment is said to represent a significant advancement in European urban innovation. The initiative supports Istres’ long-term goals of AI integration and smart city expansion.

Ericsson notes that private 5G networks are increasingly vital for cities aiming to enhance security and operational efficiency through mobile video surveillance and real-time data access. It adds that Istres is setting a new standard and model for other mid-sized cities for resilient urban centres, embracing scalable services for public sector applications.

The collaboration also aims to establish Istres as one of the first mid-sized European cities to implement a sovereign private 5G infrastructure that supports critical communications, bolsters public safety and enables AI-powered urban services.

“This private 5G initiative is central to Istres’ strategy for resilience, sovereignty and innovation,” said François Bernardini, Mayor of Istres. “Above all, it lays the foundation for next-generation public services – more connected, responsive and tailored to the needs of our citizens.”

In particular, the deployment looks to improve coordination and rapid response capabilities through advanced fixed and mobile video surveillance and encrypted communications. Ericsson says that in collaboration with Spie and Unitel Group it has ensured seamless network integration, enhancing the city’s emergency response capabilities through improved coordination and rapid deployment of surveillance technology, emphasising that the project’s cost-effectiveness is “particularly notable”.

Specifically, Ericsson says traditional fibre installation for each camera – including ducts, civil works, installation and the camera itself – would have cost €30,000. In contrast, the private 5G setup is said to cost only €5,000 per camera, encompassing installation, a 5G router and the camera. The tech firm observed that installing just 10 cameras is sufficient to cover the network’s cost, demonstrating a favourable return on investment.

Ericsson also believes the project supports long-term objectives, including AI integration and smart city expansion, while contributing to sustainability goals such as reducing carbon emissions and decreasing energy consumption. These combined efficiencies are attributed with freeing up public resources – both financial and operational – creating the conditions necessary for the emergence of new, more responsive and sustainable public services.

Going forward, Istres intends to use the private 5G network, for which the deployment is currently operational, to advance its low-carbon industrial zone ambitions in nearby Fos-sur-Mer, establishing a model for other mid-sized cities transitioning to digital and low-carbon operations.

“The City of Istres is emerging as a pioneer of urban resilience and innovation in Europe,” said Duncan Hawkins, EMEA vice-president of enterprise 5G at Ericsson. “By embracing digital transformation and recognising the limitations of traditional urban planning, Istres has turned to private 5G to deploy a scalable, non-intrusive communications network that supports next-generation public services.

“As one of the first mid-sized European cities to adopt this approach, Istres is paving the way for the modernisation of public services and the financial optimisation of municipal operations – offering a valuable model for cities across Europe looking to build on this experience.”