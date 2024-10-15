ST Engineering drives AI smart city transformation in Qatar

In what is said to mark a significant step in its transformation into a fully integrated conurbation that takes advantage of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies, Lusail City in Qatar has announced the creation of a smart city powered by AI, machine learning and data analytics.

As a key element of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, Lusail is the country’s largest sustainable city, spanning 38 square kilometres. It includes four exclusive islands and 19 multi-purpose residential, mixed-use, entertainment and commercial districts, each with a commitment to smart and sustainable urban living.

In fulfilling the project, the Urban Solutions business of global technology and engineering group ST Engineering won a contract worth more than $60m from Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC), a subsidiary of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, to design, build and operate a state-of-the-art smart city platform with citywide network connectivity. ST Engineering Urban Solution’s AGIL Smart City Operating System (OS) will serve as the digital backbone of Lusail.

The project is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and conclude by 2027. AGIL Smart City OS will integrate Lusail’s complex systems, such as lighting, building and traffic management, that generate vast and diverse amounts of data, to provide a unified view and AI-driven insights into Lusail’s operations.

The key features of the project are regarded as not only being able to contribute to Lusail’s sustainability goals, but also able to improve quality of life for 450,000 residents and visitors.

Among the AGIL Smart City OS features being deployed for Lusail include an integrated Asset Management Platform to enable 24/7, automated citywide monitoring and protection of critical and infrastructure assets across a variety of operational domains.

In addition, it will deliver an AI-enhanced workflow automation and citywide insights to boost efficiency and response time, further optimise resource utilisation and enhance stakeholder experiences. ST engineering believes that such insights can potentially transform business models and lead to new value-added services for residents.

Also on offer are resident and visitor-centric interactive smart applications such as AI-enabled chatbots to enable the interpretation of citizen queries in natural language for improved service, as well as a real-time feedback system with data analytics and visualisation tools for enhanced decision-making.

ST Engineering has implemented over 800 smart city projects in more than 150 cities worldwide, the latest of which is seen to represent a milestone in the growth of its global smart city business.

“With Lusail recognised as a model for the future of urban living, securing this iconic project not only solidifies our position as a leading technology partner in city transformation, but also demonstrates our smart city capabilities and large-scale project management expertise,” said ST Engineering Urban Solutions president Chew Men Leong. “The AGIL Smart City OS will be the cornerstone of Lusail’s smart city transformation and enable new possibilities for sustainable urban living.”

Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, added: “We strive across all our global ventures to deliver the best solutions and advanced technologies that ensure the highest-standard quality of life, particularly for the residents and visitors of Lusail.

“This ambitious project, in collaboration with ST Engineering, marks a key step towards realising our vision of providing an integrated and sustainable urban environment. By leveraging AI technologies and interactive applications, we aim to offer superior smart city experiences that make the city more efficient and sustainable. We are confident that this partnership will help position Lusail as a model smart city both regionally and globally.”