Samsung, Kajeet collaborate to deliver smart private 5G network

In the latest deployment of services over its private network services environment, Samsung Electronics America has entered into a partnership with private wireless and managed internet of things (IoT) connectivity firm Kajeet to deploy its Smart Private 5G Platform on the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

The principal aim of the collaboration is to deploy what the firms call innovative and flexible 5G-ready offerings that bring next-generation services to a wide range of enterprises and public service organisations.

This includes the delivery of CBRS network services to industries where Kajeet has deep expertise in building and managing secure private 5G networks, including school districts, smart cities, municipalities, universities and community colleges, utilities, libraries, healthcare organisations, and other enterprises in key vertical markets.

Samsung’s 5G-ready CBRS is increasingly used to bring broadband wireless coverage to consumers in under-served locations, as well as businesses and organisations across industry.

The education sector will be the first area of focus for the Kajeet and Samsung collaboration, with the two companies already working to deliver a 5G private network service to multiple school districts. This will use Samsung’s CBRS offerings to enhance broadband connectivity and coverage in the education market.

The partnership also aims to bridge the Gap for the Digital Divide by increasing broadband coverage in underserved communities with CBRS and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The two companies believe that in a typical urban environment, broadband access via 5G FWA can be less expensive than its cabled alternative.

The partnership will include the delivery of customised private networks to craft “Smart Everything” offerings for vertical use cases using Kajeet’s cloud-based device, policy and network management, as well as Samsung’s RAN services. It will also aim to enable Digital Transformation for enterprises through an Open Application Protocol Interface-driven and fully managed private wireless network that enables migration to 5G through a simple software upgrade.

Samsung CBRS products to be deployed by Kajeet include its Massive MIMO 64T64R macro cell and 4T4R 4G/5G radio. These products support a variety of use cases requiring campus-wide connectivity with massive data capacity. This includes enabling FWA for underserved rural areas and industrial IoT applications connecting thousands of sensors to analyse data.

“Samsung has been a pioneer in RAN innovation, and we are excited to be collaborating with them to address the needs of our expanding array of customers that want robust, reliable and affordable carrier-class private wireless networks,” said Derrick Frost, senior vice-president and general manager of private wireless networks at Kajeet.

“Kajeet’s open innovation in 5G edge and core, paired with Samsung’s CBRS solutions that enable seamless migration to 5G and suit any vertical use case, provides enhanced connectivity experiences both today and tomorrow.”

Imran Akbar, vice-president at Samsung Electronics America, said: “Samsung is committed to advancing private network innovation and putting this technology into action for various enterprises and organisations today.

“Kajeet has extensive experience in deploying and managing end-to-end private and public networks, and we look forward to collaborating with them to accelerate deployment of Samsung’s industry-leading private 5G solutions to help lead digital transformation for enterprises.”