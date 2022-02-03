Samsung and Amdocs collaborate on 4G and 5G private network solutions

Analysts described 2021 as the year of private communications networks – and 2022 has begun on the same footing. In the latest advance in the area, Samsung Electronics America and Amdocs have announced a partnership under which the companies will deliver end-to-end 4G and 5G private network solutions to US enterprises to help businesses across key industries make the best use of next-generation communications applications and services.

Clear evidence for the acceleration of private 5G networks last year came in a December 2021 study from technology and business solutions provider NTT, which showed a significant interest in private 5G networks.

NTT found 90% of executives expected private 5G to become the standard network choice, with the most popular reasons to implement private 5G being to improve security, reliability and speeds. It also found that just over half of companies (51%) that were planning to deploy a private 5G network said they would do so within the next six to 24 months.

Under the terms of the deal with Amdocs, Samsung will deliver its full set of private network solutions, including Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) products, to enable private network and fixed wireless access (FWA) use cases. This is also designed to provide the ability to transition from 4G to 5G through what are described as “simple” software updates.

Amdocs acts as the systems integrator, leveraging its 4G and 5G, IT and cloud capabilities to provide full end-to-end solutions to enterprises, which the partners claim will solve the challenges of tomorrow. Through the collaboration, the two companies said they would also bring enterprises of all sizes a comprehensive set of private network solutions, services, applications and devices.

Together, Amdocs and Samsung plan to increase speed to market and simplify the deployment of 5G-ready CBRS solutions for key industries, including education, utilities, manufacturing, logistics, transportation and retail. They will also provide organisations, such as higher education institutions and factories, a way to unlock the full value of private 4G networks for next-generation use cases and leverage CBRS in hard-to-reach locations, helping to close the digital divide.

“A thriving partner ecosystem is essential in the next phase of network expansion as more organisations seek ways to benefit from private networks and advanced communications,” commented Imran Akbar, vice-president and head of new business team, networks business, Samsung Electronics America.

“Similar to Samsung, Amdocs has deep expertise in customising applications for companies in industries undergoing rapid digital transformation, such as manufacturing and education, and we look forward to accelerating the next phase of 4G and 5G networks for these markets,” Akbar added.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group president of technology and head of strategy, said it was pleased to be working with Samsung to accelerate a connected society. “With the successful roll-out of private networks combined with advancements in 5G, a world of seamless connected experiences is just around the corner,” he added.