No 5G silver bullets on horizon but a third of UK consumers plan to buy 5G handset this year

There may be a scant amount of such devices available, and available at affordable prices at that – two major potential gating factors to uptake – but 35% of UK consumers are planning to buy a 5G smartphone in 2020, according to research from Amdocs.

The study of 1,000 UK consumers by the communications software and services provider revealed that less than one year on from the first 5G network deployment in the country, not only is there demand for 5G devices, but awareness of the next-generation standard in the UK is widespread.

Indeed, the survey revealed that regarding consumer understanding of 5G technology, just 5% of the UK public had not heard of 5G. That said, while just over half of the of UK consumers claimed to know what 5G is (55%), they conceded to having only a basic understanding of its benefits over 4G. Two-fifths of the UK public claimed to have an understanding of 5G’s technical benefits, such as gigabit-speed, low-latency connectivity.

The research also indicated that 5G marketing from communications service providers (CSPs) was clearly having an impact on UK consumers – only 30% of respondents said they had no intention of buying a 5G smartphone at all – but Amdocs suggested more could be done to help promote the wider benefits of the technology.

But from a business and enterprise perspective, since the 5G networks have arrived procurement managers have wondered about the exact use cases for 5G phones, and the survey revealed a continued consumer orientation in 5G usage.

When asked which services they were interested in using a 5G handset for, internet browsing came first (selected by 81%), followed by streaming services (74%) and connected home devices (32%). Currently ranking low on the list were some of the newer and more innovative services that 5G promises to support, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) (16%) and cloud gaming (27%).