UK businesses deserve a 5G networked nation

The first auction of the 5G spectrum has taken place, EE and Vodafone have both switched on their service with O2 set to follow in October, and Samsung has released a 5G-ready smartphone.

Its introduction is likely to revolutionise data transfers and have a tangible impact on society by helping tackle crimes and enable connected transport systems. In fact, analysts predict that 5G will facilitate $12.3tn in global economic output in 2035.

Elsewhere, new prime minister Boris Johnson has claimed that “fantastic full-fibre broadband” will be “sprouting in every household” in five years at the latest. This will be the next battleground in Britain’s pursuit of innovation and the government must back up the promises it has made to increase spending on modern infrastructure.

However, this apparent progress is unfortunately hollow. Ignore the adverts, new smartphones and corporate events to turn on new networks – 5G is not here yet and the UK is not ready for it.

The key thing to note in this marketing war involving politicians and network providers alike – Three even recently pledged access to 5G for all new and existing tariffs at no extra cost – is that offers like these will come to fruition “when the network becomes available”.

Coverage is non-existent, the spectrum isn’t yet available, and we are lagging well behind international rivals such as the US and China in adoption and development. Furthermore, the current focus lies too heavily with consumers when it is businesses, both large and small, which have most to gain from the new network.

Despite the noise from the new cabinet, no one is taking responsibility for making the UK 5G-ready. With fast connectivity so crucial to the country’s digital ambitions and the international potential of businesses based in the UK, how can we cut through the complexity and ramp up efforts to swiftly deploy 5G? Put another way, how do we make high bandwidth and low latency the most in-demand technology in the country?