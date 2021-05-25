Amdocs expands telco cloud strategic collaboration with Microsoft

Software and services provider Amdocs has extended its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft.

The continuation of the business relationship will see Amdocs widen the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure For Operators initiative to enable fast and agile interactions for communications service providers (CSPs) and support their ecosystem of third-party partners.

The tie-up is intended to enable CSPs to accelerate their move to the cloud by using Amdocs’ cloud-native BSS/OSS solutions and services through a “unique delivery accountability model” while benefiting from the cloud capabilities of Azure to build, manage and deploy service provider applications at scale.

The integrated platform will also enable service providers to automate and virtualise their network while looking for opportunities to monetise 5G both for consumers and enterprise, as well as offer their enterprise customers private and public edge technology, such as private enterprise networks and multi-access edge computing.

“As service providers embark on the most widespread transformation the communications and media industry has seen, Microsoft is playing a pivotal role in accelerating CSP journeys to the cloud,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer at Amdocs. “We are therefore delighted to become a Microsoft preferred Industry Priority Scenario partner.

“With Amdocs and Microsoft, service providers will be able to transform with cloud-native solutions and cloud services and deploy 5G networks in the cloud with Azure For Operators, automated by the Amdocs NEO service and network automation suite and monetised by Amdocs Charging. This collaboration enables us to fulfil our promise to the industry of delivering cloud at scale.”

Judson Althoff, executive vice-president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, added: “In the era of 5G and the cloud, service providers have a unique opportunity to future-proof their networks, lower operating costs and boost revenue. Still, to realise the benefits of the cloud, service providers need a business system infrastructure that can operate with scale, agility and pace.

“Our collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud, in addition to offering service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices. With our joint integrated platform, service providers can provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise.”

The deal with Microsoft comes hot on the heels of Amdocs expanding its existing multiyear managed services agreement with BT, which has seen the leading UK telco implement Amdocs’ and Lightico’s real-time digital interaction platform across its contact centres to enable business operations to be conducted digitally and remotely in the cloud.