KymiRing throttles up private 5G wireless network for motorsports circuit

KymiRing, the largest motorsports and events venue in Northern Europe, has announced plans to implement industrial-grade private wireless technology to provide its customers with what it believes will be the most advanced network.

The revenue will aim to provide motorsport audiences worldwide with a new kind of spectator experience, utilising KymiRing network services throughout the whole 180 hectares of circuit area. In particular, it is confident that the capacity and speed of the network will enable unprecedented televising techniques for motorsport.

The 5G private wireless network will be completed during 2021 by European edge connectivity solutions provider EDZCOM, a Cellnex-owned company that is experienced in designing, building and operating private wireless network solutions in demanding locations.

The technology will not only attempt to fulfil international broadcasting needs, but to provide a safe and secure testing environment for the automotive industry. EDZCOM is supporting KymiRing on its 5G journey by deploying what it assures are reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity and capacity that will evolve to ultra-low latency and even faster speeds.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will provide KymiRing with a high-performance Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless network and edge computing platform. This will effectively replace the need for traditional two-way radio.

The reliable high-bandwidth and ultra-low latency will allow KymiRing to leverage a wide range of new and different services and innovate further for their customers. The KymiRing offers digitalised testing possibilities not only on a highspeed Grand Prix circuit, but also on the vehicle dynamics areas, off-road tracks and closed city courses throughout the year in various weather conditions.

In addition to improving the spectator experience, the new private wireless environment is said to be providing broadcast production companies benefits such as reliable, secure, high-bandwidth connectivity. The industrial-grade 5G technology network will offer a safe testing environment to develop autonomous and connected vehicles and software.

“With this network investment we will have the capacity to broadcast a live stream of numerous racers at the same time. Nothing on the track will remain beyond coverage and everything can be monitored and controlled in real time. We see this platform as a springboard to build our digital business and develop new services,” said Markku Pietilä, CEO of KymiRing.

“[We have] chosen Nokia as its device supplier given its pioneering technology and security. Big events generally require an enormous stake from production companies, which arrive with truckloads of cables and support technology.

“Thanks to our network improvements, the infrastructure is completed significantly faster as most of the technology is available on site. We will be able to deliver sensor data via the network directly to any destination in the world, while testing in even demanding conditions.”

For its part, EDZCOM said that it understands the requirements for private networks involved in the transmission of massive international productions. It noted that the reliability of a wireless network is business critical and that effective connections are needed for no-delay and real-time monitoring, as well as various enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, robotics and automation.

“We have experience in providing connectivity solutions for stadiums in Europe and complex industrial-class network implementations alike, and we will leverage our unique expertise in private networks in this project,” said Jouko Tuppurainen, vice-president of industry sector sales at EDZCOM.

“The project has strict requirements, and we naturally expect a great deal from this co-operation. A network of this magnitude has to be built together, and I believe we will develop services collaboratively in the future too.“

Stephan Litjens, general manager of enterprise solutions, Nokia cloud and network services, added: “Motorsport has a long legacy of being at the forefront of technology innovation. KymiRing is no exception. Implementing 5G will enhance the testing environment for automotive teams and radically transform the viewing experience for fans and spectators.”