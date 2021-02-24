Mavenir, Red Hat claim mobile network infrastructure transformation

End-to-end network software provider Mavenir has announced a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to certify Mavenir applications for mobile networks with the Red Hat OpenShift container platform.

Mavenir claims to be a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs). Its products and services in mobile core encompass IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, advanced messaging (RCS)), and Packet Core (vEPC, 5G core, as well as radio access/edge (Open RAN), private networks, MEC) plus mobile services and applications such as digital enablement, security and edge analytics.

The company says it is accelerating digital network automation and transformation for more than 250 CSP customers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir and Red Hat believe the future of mobile communication will see services built on an open hybrid cloud, Linux containers and cloud-native microservices. This, they say, will enable both CSPs and enterprises to implement a variety of 5G services, such as network slicing and edge computing, in an agile and automated way.

Their collaboration is intended to see the development of telecoms systems that take advantage of the cloud-native network functions provided by Mavenir and the enterprise Kubernetes platform with Red Hat OpenShift, aiming to develop common blueprints for transformation to 5G for Mavenir’s 5G core, vRAN and IMS workloads.

“We are proud to work with a leading company like Red Hat to certify our workloads and to continue to demonstrate the capabilities of Mavenir cloud-native software,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir. “We are looking forward to collaborating and demonstrating our agility together to deliver high-quality software for our customers, boosting the 5G cloud-native ecosystem.”

Red Hat president and CEO Paul Cormier added: “Modern networks that deliver the agility and flexibility that customers require are rooted in open source technologies, including Kubernetes and containers. This is where Red Hat is an industry leader, and we are pleased to collaborate with Mavenir to certify its workload and deliver solutions that ease deployment on mobile networks.

“Red Hat OpenShift can help the telecommunications industry to deliver 5G services, such as massive machine-type communications and ultra-reliable, low-latency communications with greater agility and automation, across public, private or hybrid clouds.”