Cisa tells US organisations to harden endpoint management after Stryker attack

In the wake of a wave of cyber attacks over the past week, including an ongoing incident at medical technology firm Stryker, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) has urged organisations to immediately harden their endpoint management system configurations against intrusion by Iran-linked threat actors and others.

The 11 March incident at Michigan-based Stryker targeted its Microsoft Intune endpoint management systems, and saw Microsoft devices wiped and data stolen, resulting in widespread disruption and, in some cases, knock-on effects for frontline healthcare services.

It was swiftly claimed by the Iranian hacktivist Handala operation as retaliation for the continued Israeli-US war on Iran.

Since then, Cisa said it has been working closely with its US partners, including the FBI, to identify further threats and risks to organisations.

“To defend against similar malicious activity that misuses legitimate endpoint management software, Cisa urges organisations to implement Microsoft’s newly released best practices for securing Microsoft Intune,” said Cisa in a statement.

“The principles of these recommendations can be applied to Intune and more broadly to other endpoint management software,” the agency added.

Organisations are advised to use Intune’s role-based access control features to enforce principles of least privilege, giving users the minimum permissions necessary to complete their day-to-day tasks; to rigorously enforce phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication and privileged access hygiene with Microsoft Entra; and to reconfigure Intune access policies to require the approval of multiple administrators for sensitive or high-impact actions.