CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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How FedEx aims to deliver on agentic AI

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the chief digital and information officer at courier giant FedEx about the challenges of implementing agentic AI. British MPs labelled the launch of the government’s digital ID policy a ‘fiasco’ – we examine why. And we look at the political, legal and economic risks around data sovereignty. Read the issue now.