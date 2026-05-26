CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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How FedEx aims to deliver on agentic AI
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the chief digital and information officer at courier giant FedEx about the challenges of implementing agentic AI. British MPs labelled the launch of the government’s digital ID policy a ‘fiasco’ – we examine why. And we look at the political, legal and economic risks around data sovereignty. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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ServiceNow Knowledge 2026: FedEx digital chief unpacks agentic AI’s potential
Speaking to Computer Weekly at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, Vishal Talwar, FedEx’s executive vice-president and CDIO, lays out the company’s mission to scale artificial intelligence responsibly
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Government digital ID launch was a fiasco, report finds
Back-to-front policy and a rushed launch destroyed public confidence, as Home Affairs Committee is sceptical government has capacity to implement the digital ID programme
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The rise of the splinternet? Data sovereignty risks and responses
We look at the political, legal and economic risks around data sovereignty, the fears for digital dependency and massive hyperscaler penetration in the UK public sector