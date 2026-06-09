CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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Inside the AI factory of the future
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we visit the latest in AI factory technology and construction at TeraWulf’s Lake Ontario datacentre, where a former coal-fired power station is being rapidly transformed. American Express talks about the latest digital innovations being introduced at the credit card giant. And we ask the hyperscalers – can you really deliver a sovereign cloud? Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Datacentre dive: ‘We’re at Chinese levels’ at TeraWulf 750MW AI factory
We see the latest in artificial intelligence factory technology and construction at TeraWulf’s Lake Ontario datacentre, where a former coal-fired power station is the site of a rapid transformation
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Interview: Luke Gebb, head of global innovation, American Express
Amex is pioneering agentic commerce for its cardholders – just one of a series of digital innovations driving transformation at the company
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Is cloud data sovereignty all just a case of ‘Trust me, bro’?
Hyperscaler cloud is inherently global. Does that make data sovereignty unattainable – especially given the powers US courts hold? We grilled the hyperscalers in an attempt to find out