CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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Inside the AI factory of the future

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we visit the latest in AI factory technology and construction at TeraWulf’s Lake Ontario datacentre, where a former coal-fired power station is being rapidly transformed. American Express talks about the latest digital innovations being introduced at the credit card giant. And we ask the hyperscalers – can you really deliver a sovereign cloud? Read the issue now.