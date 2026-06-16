CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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AI demands an identity reset
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines how AI is transforming the demands and expectations on identity and access management systems. We talk to early implementers of agentic AI to find out the lessons learned. And we explain why the AI infrastructure boom is likely to drive up cloud prices for every IT leader. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Why AI is forcing a reset of the identity stack
Computer Weekly’s Security Think Tank considers the intersection of AI and IAM, exploring the shift from identity management to identity intelligence
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Moving agentic AI from innovation theatre to enterprise production
As enterprises move from prompting chatbots to orchestrating AI agents, IT leaders must rethink governance, data architecture and cost management to avoid chaotic deployments and runaway cloud bills
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Brace for cloud price hikes and AI failures amid pressure to modernise
Organisations risk losing control of their IT infrastructure unless they embrace platform-centric models, modernise procurement and cut through the agentic AI hype, Gartner analysts warn