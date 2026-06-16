CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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16 June 2026

AI demands an identity reset

In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines how AI is transforming the demands and expectations on identity and access management systems. We talk to early implementers of agentic AI to find out the lessons learned. And we explain why the AI infrastructure boom is likely to drive up cloud prices for every IT leader. Read the issue now.

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