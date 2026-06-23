CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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A surgical approach – inside an AI-enabled operating theatre
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how AI and cloud are being used to support hospital surgery and the challenges of a life-or-death environment. As the UK government announces a social media ban for under-16s, we look into the technology that will underpin the policy. And we hear how AI is transforming the experience for fans at golf’s biggest tournaments. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Beyond telesurgery: How Proximie uses AI to optimise surgery logistics
AWS customer Proximie delivers AI-driven operating theatre logistics and tele-surgery. We spoke to its engineering vice-president about the challenges of cloud in a life or death environment
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Big tech must introduce age checks to support UK’s under-16s social media ban
Keir Starmer announces UK social media ban for under-16s that requires mandatory age verification to access social media services
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Interview: Michael Cole, chief technology officer, DP World Tour
AI promises to revolutionise the experience of watching or taking part in the traditional sport of golf for players, fans and TV viewers – the IT chief leading the change explains how