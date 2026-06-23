CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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23 June 2026

A surgical approach – inside an AI-enabled operating theatre

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how AI and cloud are being used to support hospital surgery and the challenges of a life-or-death environment. As the UK government announces a social media ban for under-16s, we look into the technology that will underpin the policy. And we hear how AI is transforming the experience for fans at golf’s biggest tournaments. Read the issue now.

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