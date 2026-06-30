CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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UK tech chiefs discuss agentic AI and workforce culture

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we hear what a group of digital leaders say about implementing agentic AI and its impact on their workforce. There’s a growing backlash against datacentres – we find out what worries campaigners. And the chief digital officer at pharma giant Sanofi talks about finding life-changing answers to challenging scientific questions. Read the issue now.