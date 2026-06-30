CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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UK tech chiefs discuss agentic AI and workforce culture
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we hear what a group of digital leaders say about implementing agentic AI and its impact on their workforce. There’s a growing backlash against datacentres – we find out what worries campaigners. And the chief digital officer at pharma giant Sanofi talks about finding life-changing answers to challenging scientific questions. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Roundtable: UK tech chiefs on agentic AI, workforce culture and tokenomics
Tech leaders from THG Ingenuity, Kingfisher, Rightmove and Deloitte speak at the Google Summit London about the transition to agentic systems and the rising focus on token costs
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The great datacentre backlash: The campaigners
In part one of a series looking at attitudes to datacentres, we look at the organisations that oppose new builds, concerns and motivations, what the industry thinks and what solutions might resolve the various impasses
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Interview: Emmanuel Frenehard, chief digital officer, Sanofi
Leading technology in a quest to find life-changing answers to challenging scientific questions brings an extra level of motivation for the pharma giant’s digital chief