CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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30 June 2026

UK tech chiefs discuss agentic AI and workforce culture

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we hear what a group of digital leaders say about implementing agentic AI and its impact on their workforce. There’s a growing backlash against datacentres – we find out what worries campaigners. And the chief digital officer at pharma giant Sanofi talks about finding life-changing answers to challenging scientific questions. Read the issue now.

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