CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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UKtech50 2026: The most influential people in UK IT

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we announce the 16th annual UKtech50 list of the most influential people in UK technology. We examine how this year’s winner – Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis – has helped establish the UK’s AI reputation worldwide. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at the role of AI in supply chain management. Read the issue now.