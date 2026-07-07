CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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UKtech50 2026: The most influential people in UK IT
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we announce the 16th annual UKtech50 list of the most influential people in UK technology. We examine how this year’s winner – Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis – has helped establish the UK’s AI reputation worldwide. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at the role of AI in supply chain management. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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UKtech50 2026: The most influential people in UK technology
Computer Weekly has announced the 16th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
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UKtech50 2026 winner: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, DeepMind
Third-time UKtech50 winner Demis Hassabis has shown what homegrown UK tech talent can do, and the importance of tech for good
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Tracking AI in the supply chain
Supply chains have become a key testing ground for AI as businesses manage vast data volumes and complex networks