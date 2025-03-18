CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
UK under-prepared for catastrophic cyber attack
In this week’s Computer Weekly, MPs have been told the UK is under-prepared to cope with a catastrophic cyber attack – we find out where the problems lie. Our new buyer’s guide assesses the challenges of datacentre capacity planning. And one of the UK’s most successful businessmen, Sir Martin Sorrell, gives his view on the risks and opportunities of AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK government under-prepared for catastrophic cyber attack, hears PAC
The Commons Public Accounts Committee heard government IT leaders respond to recent National Audit Office findings that the government’s cyber resilience is under par
Space and power constrain datacentre planning
The government needs to tackle the resource issues that act as roadblocks to building out UK datacentre capacity