CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Generative AI is changing the game in video gaming

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we hear from executives at video game giant Ubisoft about how generative AI is being used to enhance the experience for gamers. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at the ways AI is changing network management. And we find out why bug bounty programmes are coming under scrutiny as cyber security experts question how best to report vulnerabilities. Read the issue now.