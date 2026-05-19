CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Generative AI is changing the game in video gaming
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we hear from executives at video game giant Ubisoft about how generative AI is being used to enhance the experience for gamers. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at the ways AI is changing network management. And we find out why bug bounty programmes are coming under scrutiny as cyber security experts question how best to report vulnerabilities. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
In video games of the future, your AI teammates will actually listen
Ubisoft executives offer a glimpse into the engineering behind its generative AI middleware, including the use of small language models, prompt optimisation and on-device processing to bring virtual teammates to life
-
Gartner: How AI will transform managed network services
Network service providers are deploying artificial intelligence-powered tools for network admin tasks. Gartner looks at how AI is being used
-
Vulnerability reports: Increase in quantity, decrease in quality?
Bug bounties have become a staple of the cyber security toolkit, offering researchers a way to get paid to find and report bugs and giving businesses a route to fix unknown flaws. However, this model is now facing scrutiny. What is driving these concerns?