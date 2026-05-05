CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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5 May 2026

Mastering a marathon with the future of healthtech

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at how digital twins of the human body are helping athletes prepare for the London Marathon. We find out how AI is set to deliver new driving experiences in the latest cars. And we speak to a 146-year-old bank about taking an entrepreneurial approach to tackling legacy IT. Read the issue now.

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