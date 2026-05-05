CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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Mastering a marathon with the future of healthtech
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at how digital twins of the human body are helping athletes prepare for the London Marathon. We find out how AI is set to deliver new driving experiences in the latest cars. And we speak to a 146-year-old bank about taking an entrepreneurial approach to tackling legacy IT. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Digital twin of athlete’s heart to demonstrate future of healthcare
IT services firm opens a window to the future of healthcare and physical training as tech advancements converge
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CES 2026: AI gets physical
Continuing our round-up of this year’s CES, we look at key use cases and how the generation of artificial intelligence and connected devices will evolve
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Interview: Jem Walters, CTO, Vanquis
Having come into the company through the acquisition of his money-saving app, the IT chief is bringing an agile and startup culture to the 146-year-old financial services firm