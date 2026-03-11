Iran war a melting pot for other cyber threats

State-backed cyber threat actors from the likes of Belarus, China and Pakistan are all ramping up their activity in the wake of the joint Israeli-US attack on Iran, even though their government paymasters are not directly involved in the war.

This is according to intelligence published by Proofpoint, which claims to have observed several such campaigns unfolding in the wild. It believes this wave of malicious activity reflects a mixture of threat actors opportunistically using the conflict to create lures in their routine options, and intelligence collection directly related to Middle Eastern governments and their allies.

“These campaigns were conducted by both known groups and previously unobserved actors, with suspected attribution to China, Belarus, Pakistan and Hamas,” wrote Proofpoint’s research team.

“The campaigns heavily relied on aspects of the conflict as topical lure content to engage the targets and often used compromised accounts belonging to government organisations to send phishing emails,” they said.

In one such campaign, Belarussian threat actor TA473, or Winter Vivern, impersonated a European Council president spokesperson relaying a statement on the European Union’s (EU’s) position on human rights, regional security and Iran’s alleged weapons of mass destruction.

It was sent to government organisations in both Europe and the Middle East – the first time Winter Vivern has been seen targeting the Middle East – and contained an HTML file which, if opened, displayed a decoy image while conducting an HTTP request in the background. However, said Proofpoint, for now at least, this request is likely intended for target tracking purposes only, as it neither observed nor retrieved any next-stage payloads.

At the same time, the China-linked UNK_InnerAmbush actor ran a phishing exercise targeting diplomats and government officials in the region. Using a compromised email address, it used the death of Ayatollah Khamenei as a lure, purporting to share “secret on-site images” obtained via the US Department of Foreign Affairs – which should be a dead giveaway to anybody with knowledge of American politics, as US foreign affairs are handled by the State Department.