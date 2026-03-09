Airspace disruption and geopolitical tensions raise questions over Middle East tech events

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the escalating confrontation among the US, Israel and Iran have raised questions about the resilience of the region’s technology ecosystem, particularly the large-scale conferences and exhibitions that have become a cornerstone of the industry calendar.

Over the past decade, the Middle East has positioned itself as a global meeting point for technology leaders, investors and policymakers. Major events such as Leap in Riyadh, AI Everything Global in Abu Dhabi and Gisec Global in Dubai attract tens of thousands of delegates from around the world, bringing chief information officers, cyber security specialists, hyperscalers and startups together under one roof.

However, recent military escalation has disrupted parts of the region’s airspace, creating operational challenges for airlines and raising concerns about international connectivity, a key factor for global conferences that depend on the movement of executives and industry experts.

According to an aviation industry executive in the Middle East, the disruption has had a noticeable impact on flight operations and regional connectivity. “A large share of global aviation capacity flows through the Middle East,” the executive said. “Roughly 30% of global long-haul capacity passes through major hubs in the region, particularly via carriers such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways. As a result, any disruption to airspace quickly affects operations at a global level.”

The impact has been most visible in the breakdown of traditional transfer routes linking Europe and Asia through Gulf hubs. In the early days of the escalation, airlines prioritised point-to-point flights while temporarily scaling back connecting routes. “For a period, connections between Europe and Asia through the region were significantly disrupted,” the executive said. “Airlines focused primarily on transporting passengers directly between origin and destination, while also prioritising the repatriation of residents and clearing passengers stranded at major hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

Airlines have also introduced more flexible booking policies to reassure travellers and maintain demand. The strategy echoes measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing passengers to modify flights without penalty in response to evolving circumstances.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding aviation connectivity, organisers of major technology conferences have not announced cancellations. According to the Dubai World Trade Centre, which hosts several of the region’s flagship tech gatherings, the events business continues to operate as planned.

The organisation has indicated that its exhibitions and conferences remain unchanged, signalling confidence in the resilience of the region’s events sector despite the wider geopolitical climate.

For technology leaders across the Middle East, these conferences play a critical role that goes beyond networking. They serve as platforms where governments unveil national digital strategies, hyperscale cloud providers announce new regional investments, and enterprises explore partnerships around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cyber security.

As a result, CIOs and senior technology executives in the region are closely watching developments, but remain hopeful that the conference calendar will proceed as planned.

Shumon Zuman, a regional technology leader, emphasised the importance of maintaining strategic composure during periods of uncertainty. “In times like this, leadership must remain calm and structured,” he said. “Resilience isn’t about reacting emotionally, it’s about having the architecture, governance and data to make measured decisions quickly.”

That mindset increasingly reflects how organisations across the Middle East are approaching geopolitical risk. Rather than halting technology initiatives, many companies are focusing on strengthening operational resilience, from multi-cloud strategies and cyber security preparedness to supply chain diversification and crisis response planning.

Industry observers note that the region’s experience with previous disruptions, including the Covid-19 pandemic, has also shaped how event organisers and businesses prepare for uncertainty. Hybrid formats, contingency planning, and stronger coordination with airlines and governments have become part of the operational playbook.

For now, the Middle East’s technology conference ecosystem appears to be holding steady. While airspace disruptions and geopolitical tensions have introduced a new layer of complexity, the absence of confirmed cancellations suggests that organisers, governments and industry leaders remain determined to maintain the region’s position as a global hub for technology dialogue.