Resilience under pressure: How regional conflict is reshaping the Middle East tech strategy

The recent rise in tensions between Israel, the US and Iran has created more uncertainty across the Middle East. Missile and drone attacks, along with counterattacks, have increased security worries and damaged parts of the region’s infrastructure. For technology leaders, however, the priority is continuity: ensuring systems remain operational, data remains protected and digital services remain resilient under stress.

While the geopolitical situation remains fluid, CIOs and analysts across the UAE and wider Gulf describe the current moment less as a strategic rupture and more as a real-world stress test of digital transformation strategies that have been years in the making.

For Shumon Zaman, CIO and tech leader in the UAE, the escalation has not forced a rethink of core strategy, saying: “The current situation hasn’t changed our strategy; it has validated it,” he said.

Over the past four years, his organisation has deliberately moved the majority of its estate to the cloud, embedding redundancy and resilience into its digital backbone across automotive, energy, construction and investment operations.

“This environment simply pushes us to test those assumptions harder,” he said. “We’re actively running scenario models at the board level, revenue sensitivity, supply chain exposure, cyber posture and cross-region failover. Business continuity is no longer a document on a shelf; it’s a live operational discipline.”

A Saudi-based technology leader who asked to remain anonymous echoes that view. The recent escalation, he said, has accelerated conversations already underway around resilience and redundancy.

“Across the region, organisations have been investing heavily in multicloud architectures, regional datacentres and stronger disaster recovery frameworks,” he says. “The current situation reinforces why geographic diversification and robust business continuity planning are no longer optional but essential.”

Rather than triggering reactive decisions, he describes the moment as “a catalyst for maturity”, adding: “Companies are stress-testing assumptions, reviewing cross-border dependencies and ensuring operational continuity under various scenarios.”

When geopolitics meets infrastructure The intersection between geopolitical tension and digital infrastructure became tangible when an Availability Zone operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the UAE was taken offline after objects struck one of its datacentre facilities, sparking a fire. AWS said the incident affected one of its datacentre zones in the Middle East region. Emergency services cut power while firefighters put out the blaze, and the company worked to restore internet connections. Other datacentre zones in the region continued to operate normally. In a separate statement, AWS also confirmed that drone strikes had hit facilities in the UAE and Bahrain, causing power outages and internet disruptions. While AWS did not confirm a direct link between the outage and regional hostilities, the incident underscored the broader point that even hyperscale infrastructure is not immune to physical risk. For CIOs, the episode reinforced the importance of multi-AZ architectures, cross-region failover capabilities and diversified cloud strategies, precisely the measures many organisations have been investing in over recent years.

Cyber security and sovereignty in sharper focus As physical infrastructure faces new challenges, cyber security defences are being strengthened. “In times of geopolitical tension, organisations naturally assume an elevated cyber risk posture,” said the anonymous technology leader, who pointed to more proactive threat monitoring, closer collaboration between the private sector and national cyber security authorities, and accelerated investment in zero-trust architectures. Beyond immediate cyber defence, the situation is also amplifying debates around digital sovereignty. Maxine Holt, vice-president of enterprise and channel research at Omdia, said sovereignty has been discussed for many years, but is now a high priority for organisations and governments due to geopolitical tensions, regulatory requirements and the growing impact of AI. “Digital sovereignty and maintaining control of critical digital assets, including cloud services, data storage, software and systems, network platforms and more, has never been more important,” she said. Traditionally, sovereignty has meant keeping critical digital assets within a country’s borders. However, recent geopolitical developments are prompting some governments to reconsider how best to protect their most sensitive data. Holt noted that some countries are exploring alternative approaches, such as maintaining secure copies of critical data in trusted locations outside national borders, including diplomatic premises or other secure international facilities. “Keeping all of a nation’s critical digital assets solely in domestic datacentres can introduce risk,” she said. In situations where instability may affect a wider region, infrastructure – including datacentres – may be disrupted. In the short term, this is likely to increase the use of encryption and geographically distributed backups; in the longer term, governments are expected to strengthen strategic planning around digital resilience and sovereignty.