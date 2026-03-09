IWD 2026: How the Middle East is building a new generation of women leaders in technology

Across the Middle East, the conversation around women in technology is undergoing a quiet but meaningful transformation. What was once primarily about increasing participation in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers is now evolving into a broader effort to position women as leaders shaping the region’s digital economy.

The shift is particularly visible in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where government policy, education reform and industry initiatives are converging to create a technology ecosystem that actively encourages women to pursue careers in science, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

Over the past decade, the UAE has invested heavily in building a knowledge-based economy. Universities, research centres and government programmes have placed STEM education at the centre of national development strategies. As part of that effort, encouraging women to enter advanced scientific and technological fields has become a strategic priority rather than a symbolic one.

The results are increasingly visible. Women are taking on leadership roles in cyber security, AI research, digital infrastructure strategy and emerging technology governance – areas that sit at the core of economic and national security discussions. Yet, as many technology leaders in the region point out, participation alone is no longer the main challenge.

Hoda A. Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the Global Future Council for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum and one of the UAE’s most influential voices in advanced technologies, believes the conversation must move beyond simple representation. “Many organisations approach the issue primarily as a pipeline problem – how many women enter STEM fields,” she says. “That is important, but it misses the deeper structural question.”

According to Alkhzaimi, technology leadership today sits at the intersection of science, capital and strategic decision-making. Ensuring women are present in those discussions is essential for shaping the future digital economy.

“The UAE is positioning itself at the intersection of advanced science, strategic investment and economic transformation. Women entering these domains have the opportunity not just to participate, but to help shape the future economic architecture of the region” Hoda A. Alkhzaimi, World Economic Forum

“If organisations genuinely want women in leadership, they need to ensure participation in strategic technology investment, research leadership, governance and policy design,” she explains. “Technology is now economic infrastructure.”

This perspective reflects a broader change taking place across the region’s technology landscape. As cyber security, AI and digital infrastructure become increasingly intertwined with economic development and geopolitics, diversity of thought is becoming a strategic advantage rather than simply a social goal.

In security disciplines in particular, cognitive diversity plays a critical role. “Cryptography, cyber security and emerging technologies require people to think adversarially, to question assumptions, identify vulnerabilities and anticipate unintended consequences,” says Alkhzaimi. “Different perspectives help identify blind spots. The most resilient technological systems emerge when scientists, strategists and investors think together.”

Alongside government initiatives, a growing network of professional communities is supporting women already working in technology across the Middle East.

Organisations such as Women in Cybersecurity Middle East and Women in IT have become key platforms for mentorship, networking and professional development. These communities bring together engineers, chief information security officers, policy specialists and entrepreneurs from across the region, creating support systems that did not exist a decade ago.

Their impact is increasingly visible in the region’s cyber security and technology conferences, where female speakers and experts are taking on more prominent roles in discussions around digital resilience, AI governance and national cyber strategies. For many professionals, these networks play an important role in helping women navigate industries that have historically been male-dominated.

Alkhzaimi notes that early in her career, she was often more aware of being one of the very few women in the room. Over time, however, the perspective changed.

“You stop thinking about representation as a personal experience and start thinking about the responsibility of perspective,” she says. “In many of the rooms I enter today, discussions involve emerging technologies, national innovation systems or investment strategies shaping future industries. Those conversations are rarely the product of one individual; they represent the thinking of entire scientific and economic communities.”

For women entering the technology sector today, the UAE presents a particularly unique opportunity. The country is positioning itself at the crossroads of advanced science, strategic investment and economic transformation, a combination that opens doors not only for engineers and researchers but also for leaders capable of shaping entire innovation ecosystems.

According to Alkhzaimi, this is where the real opportunity lies. “The UAE is positioning itself at the intersection of advanced science, strategic investment and economic transformation,” she says. “Women entering these domains have the opportunity not just to participate, but to help shape the future economic architecture of the region.”

However, she also highlights an uncomfortable reality that the technology industry globally is still grappling with. “Representation alone does not automatically translate into influence,” she says. While many organisations now track the number of women entering technology roles, fewer measure how many are present in the strategic spaces where decisions about capital, innovation policy and technology governance are made.

“The next stage of progress must focus on leadership within those spaces, because technology is now deeply intertwined with economic development, national security and global competition,” Alkhzaimi adds.

In the Middle East, that shift is already beginning. As regional economies double down on digital transformation, the role of women in shaping the technology agenda is becoming increasingly visible.