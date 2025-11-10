Inside HP’s plan to build the Middle East’s next generation of tech creators

In a region undergoing rapid digital transformation, HP is helping reshape the future of education by empowering young people to become creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. Through a series of strategic initiatives across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the company is bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry experience, particularly in gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy.

Mayank Dhingra, director and global head of education, business and strategy at HP Inc, believes the company’s role in education is not to instruct, but to enable. “At HP, we approach education through enablement, not instruction,” he says. “Our role is to create conditions where learners can turn curiosity into capability.”

This philosophy is reflected in programmes like the HP Gaming Garage in Saudi Arabia, the Game Development Bootcamp in the UAE, run in partnership with UNDP, and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, HP’s collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) across MENA. These initiatives combine access to cutting-edge technology with mentorship and practical experience, aligning learning with national economic goals.

“Our goal is to help young people move from learning about technology to creating with it,” says Dhingra. “In the UAE, for example, students in the Game Development Bootcamp don’t just study design or coding, they build games, work in teams and pitch their ideas. It mirrors the professional environment.”

The HP Gaming Garage brings that same hands-on model to Saudi Arabia, offering labs and mentorship that connect learners with the gaming and esports industries. Collaborations with organisations such as GEMS Education and DCO extend the reach of these programmes, helping students understand how digital skills translate into careers and entrepreneurship.

“As AI continues to transform industries, learning needs to evolve to match it. Our goal is to ensure learners aren’t just trained in technology, they’re equipped to shape its future”

Mayank Dhingra, HP Inc

But it’s not just about technology, it’s about access. HP’s education strategy is built on inclusivity, ensuring that cost, location or background never become barriers to learning. “Programmes like the HP Gaming Garage are free and open to anyone interested in developing digital skills,” says Dhingra. “Through partnerships with DCO and Tuwaiq Academy, we’re broadening participation across the region, including among women and underserved groups.”

Globally, HP’s collaboration with Unitar reinforces its commitment to digital equity for women and youth. “We want to create learning environments where everyone can thrive,” says Dhingra.

HP’s initiatives are also designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace. “We co-design with employers so projects mirror real workflows and tools,” he explains. “Students graduate with artefacts that hiring managers value. We use stacked, practice-first learning that moves from open online modules into mentored build sprints and capstones linked to real briefs.”

The AI R&D Centre of Excellence in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is a prime example of this approach. It offers students and early-career talent access to applied AI research and mentorship, mapping directly to jobs. Partnerships with institutions such as RIT University and Saudi Electronic University bring industry exposure into higher education. At the same time, initiatives such as the HP Aiden AI Debate and Cybersecurity track reinforce communication, ethics and security literacy alongside technical depth.

HP’s strategy is closely aligned with national visions for digital transformation. In Saudi Arabia, its programmes support Vision 2030 by enhancing digital skills and creative industries. In the UAE, partnerships with UNDP, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and GEMS Education complement the country’s Digital Economy Strategy and Gaming 2033 ambitions.

“The most meaningful impact we’re seeing is how these programmes are changing access and aspiration,” Dhingra reflects. “Young people who once saw gaming as entertainment now see it as a professional field they can build a future in.”

Looking ahead, HP plans to deepen its impact across the region. “As AI continues to transform industries, learning needs to evolve to match it,” says Dhingra. “With the AI R&D Centre now operational, we have a model that brings education and industry together. Our goal is to ensure learners aren’t just trained in technology, they’re equipped to shape its future.”