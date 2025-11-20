Qualcomm and Humain launch AI engineering centre in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is cementing its position at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) with the announcement of a new Qualcomm AI Engineering Centre at Humain in Riyadh, designed to support the kingdom’s roll-out of 200MW of AI datacentre capacity using Qualcomm’s advanced Cloud AI solutions, starting in 2026.

The announcement comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasises the nation’s commitment to technology and innovation during his visit to the US, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for intelligent computing.

The initiative, unveiled ahead of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, will deploy Qualcomm’s AI200 and AI250 rack services, enabling Saudi Arabia to run AI inferencing at scale. By combining high-powered datacentres with advanced on-site AI systems, Humain aims to create a flexible and efficient infrastructure capable of supporting multiple industries, from healthcare and energy to finance and manufacturing.

“This collaboration unites Humain’s deep regional insight and full AI stack capabilities with Qualcomm’s unmatched semiconductor technology and product leadership,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. “Together, we will enable Saudi Arabia to lead the next wave of global AI and semiconductor innovation.”

The partnership underscores Humain’s role as a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the nation’s long-term plan to diversify its economy, strengthen digital independence and reduce reliance on oil revenues. By hosting a network of AI datacentres managed from Saudi soil, the country aims to develop local expertise, attract global high-tech investment and provide enterprises worldwide with a robust platform for AI-driven applications.

The Qualcomm AI Engineering Centre represents more than a technical facility – it is a strategic hub for AI innovation. It will focus on developing edge-to-cloud services, onboarding AI models and nurturing a technology ecosystem that merges local talent with global expertise. Alongside infrastructure development, Humain has also deepened its partnership with Adobe, combining AI infrastructure with culturally aware generative models to serve over 400 million Arabic speakers globally.

This initiative builds on earlier announcements made at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, when Humain and Qualcomm outlined their intent to accelerate AI deployment in the region. Today, that vision is becoming tangible – the Riyadh centre will act as a hub for AI research, development and deployment, enabling Saudi Arabia to participate actively in global AI innovation while fostering its own sovereign capabilities.

For the kingdom, Humain represents a shift towards a knowledge-based economy. It not only provides computational power, but also cultivates expertise, develops AI models locally and creates a platform for international collaboration. The combination of Qualcomm’s world-class infrastructure and Humain’s regional insight positions Saudi Arabia as a leader in AI and semiconductor technology, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of transforming the nation into a high-tech powerhouse.

With the centre operational by 2026, Saudi Arabia aims to redefine how AI is built, deployed and scaled globally, signalling that the kingdom is not just a consumer of AI but a producer of advanced, globally relevant solutions. This strategic move highlights the nation’s commitment to digital sovereignty, innovation and economic diversification.