Saudi Arabia launches AI health coach to transform preventive care

Saudi Arabia’s push to transform its healthcare system has taken a bold technological leap. The Ministry of Health (MoH), in partnership with Lean Business Services and Google Cloud, has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered health coach in the country’s national Sehaty app, a move that brings AI directly into citizens’ hands and helps with daily health routines.

Announced during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, the collaboration marks another milestone in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which seeks to create a more connected, preventive and people-centred model of care. By combining Google Cloud’s cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) with Lean Business Services’ expertise in secure health integration, the project aims to redefine how individuals interact with the national healthcare system.

The Sehaty feature introduces live voice and video interactions, allowing users to speak naturally with an AI health coach that can provide instant, personalised medical guidance.

“This is a new step in our journey toward a preventive, integrated and people-centred model of care,” said minister of health Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel. “As we shift from treatment to prevention, we’re empowering doctors with better tools, patients with greater knowledge and everyone with personalised health guidance.”

The coach is built on Google Cloud’s Gemini models, which enable multimodal processing, interpreting speech, text and video inputs in real time. This allows Sehaty’s AI to do much more than answer basic questions. It can summarise clinical notes, assist doctors with documentation and deliver recommendations that are informed by each user’s verified medical history.

“This partnership is a testament to the Kingdom’s leadership in technology adoption,” she said. “It proves that AI can transform clinical workflows, drive proactive patient care and set a new global benchmark for public health innovation,” said Tara Brady, president of EMEA at Google Cloud.

Lean Business Services ensures the system’s seamless and secure integration into Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem. The company has connected Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to the Sehaty and Raqeem platforms, enabling advanced data processing while keeping patient information protected.

“We are pioneering transformative solutions that tangibly empower healthcare providers,” said Mohanned Al Rasheed, CEO of Lean Business Services. “Our role ensures compliant and secure integration so that every citizen receives world-class care while patient data remains governed and owned by the Ministry of Health.”

Data privacy remains a cornerstone of the initiative. All information generated and stored within Sehaty is housed inside Saudi Arabia, under the Ministry of Health’s direct control and Class C data license compliance. Google Cloud’s infrastructure was designed to meet the country’s strict data sovereignty standards, ensuring that sensitive health records remain private, secure and locally governed. This focus on trust and transparency is essential as AI becomes a deeper part of healthcare. Saudi citizens can use the Sehaty app knowing their data will not leave the country.

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy and modernise public services under Vision 2030, healthcare remains one of its most visible success stories. The Sehaty AI coach aims to captures that momentum by merging innovation, inclusivity and intelligence in one platform designed to improve quality of life for millions. Saudi Arabia wants to not only transform how care is delivered but demonstrate how AI can empower healthier societies, where prevention is proactive, data is protected and technology serves its citizens.