Trump visit bolsters Saudi AI

Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions were boosted following US president Donald Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East.

The Trump administration’s import tariffs and AI chip export restrictions appear to have been behind the decision by Saudi Arabian datacentre operator DataVolt to sign a major server deal with US firm Supermicro. The company’s selection of the US firm for its $20bn investment in AI datacentre technology will secure graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware currently seen as the best way to provide the accelerated processing power AI workloads require.

“Partnering with Supermicro guarantees us a US-made supply chain for critical GPU systems and positions DataVolt to accelerate our investment plans,” said Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt.

Supermicro said the collaboration would fast-track delivery of its ultra-dense GPU platforms, storage and rack-based systems for DataVolt’s hyperscale gigawatt-class renewable and net-zero green AI datacentre facilities.

The hardware uses liquid cooling, which Supermicro said reduces power costs by up to 40%, which allows datacentres to run more efficiently with lower power usage effectiveness.

“We are excited to collaborate with DataVolt to bring our advanced AI systems featuring the latest direct liquid cooling technology (DLC-2), powered by local renewable, sustainable and net-zero green technology,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro.

Supermicro claims its latest AI infrastructure is able to lower the total cost of ownership by up to 20%.