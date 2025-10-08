How the UAE is using AI to transform healthcare

When the UAE appointed the world’s first minister of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2017, it signalled that AI was going to be more than just another technology trend. Now the country has taken a step further - every major ministry and sector now has its own chief AI officer (CAIO), making the UAE one of the first nations to institutionalise AI leadership as a strategic function.

Few sectors demonstrate the urgency and potential of this approach more clearly than healthcare. Rising costs, an aging population, and the demand for more personalised medicine mean that hospitals and regulators are under pressure to do more with less and here AI is playing a huge role.

But adopting AI at a national scale isn’t just about rolling out algorithms or plugging in the latest software. As Ahmed Al Houqani, CAIO at the General Civil Aviation Authority, put it during a recent CAIO roundtable in Dubai: “Being a chief AI officer is less about technology implementation and more about strategic transformation. CIOs or CTOs often focus on how to implement, but for us it’s about why and what’s next.”

That “why” is what differentiates the UAE’s approach. Ministries and regulators are focusing on how AI aligns with their core missions - and in healthcare, that means asking tough questions about data, trust, and impact, before moving ahead.

As assistant undersecretary for the support services sector, CAOI, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, H.E. Amal Abdulrahim faced exactly this challenge when she stepped into her role.

“Each sector had common fears about AI, so my approach was to meet them with empathy,” she said. “Before asking how to implement AI, we had to ask why. Why do we collect data and what benefits can we deliver?”.

Her first step was to overhaul the ministry’s data strategy. Instead of drowning in spreadsheets, the goal became to build a roadmap where data is collected, studied, and then used to identify concrete use cases. Today, her team has six AI-driven projects across different sectors, each designed to save time, cut waste, or improve decision-making.

The UAE has also invested heavily in preparing its workforce for this transformation. Education is seen as the backbone of any AI strategy, ensuring that citizens can use these tools effectively and responsibly.

As Marwan Al Zarouni, strategic advisor and CAIO at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, noted: “We were the first country to appoint a minister of AI, and we launched programmes specifically for universities to prepare an AI-ready workforce. Education is empowerment and consistency across government organisations ensures that AI is not just a technical initiative, but a leadership mandate.”

This focus on leadership is critical, especially in healthcare, where AI applications are both promising and sensitive. From precision diagnostics to personalised treatment plans, the technology can transform patient outcomes, but only if people trust it. And trust is built through transparency, empathy, and governance.

That’s why AI adoption in the UAE is framed less as a technology race and more as a cultural shift. Al Houqani put it plainly: “People need to see AI as a trusted companion. Change management takes time, but without it, disruption cannot succeed.”

According to PWC, the Middle East is expected to accrue 2% of the total global benefits of AI in 2030 - equivalent to $320bn. In absolute terms, the largest gains are expected to accrue to Saudi Arabia where AI is expected to contribute over $135.2bn in 2030 to the economy, equivalent to 12.4% of GDP. In relative terms the UAE is expected to see the largest impact of close to 14% of 2030 GDP.

Leaders emphasised that value shouldn’t be measured by revenue alone. As Abdulrahim highlighted, the true return on AI also lies in efficiency and sustainability, reducing bureaucracy, saving time, and enabling people to focus on meaningful work instead of repetitive data entry.

Looking at the bigger picture, the UAE’s experiment with CAIOs may offer a glimpse into the future of AI governance. By embedding AI leaders into every sector, the country is creating a model where innovation isn’t left to chance or individual champions, it’s built into the system.

For healthcare, that means AI isn’t just another tool in the IT department; it’s a core part of the national strategy.

As Al Zarouni summed it up: “If we ask the right questions and build the right mindset, AI will not just be a tool, it will be part of our national DNA.”