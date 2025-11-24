MWC25 Doha debut marks a new chapter for MENA mobile innovation

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is making its debut in the Middle East this year, with MWC25 Doha set to begin on 25 November, signalling a major milestone for the region’s mobile ecosystem. The event will bring together global technology leaders, startups, policymakers and regional operators in a showcase of innovation, collaboration and forward-looking strategies.

“For the first time, MWC is coming to the Middle East and North Africa, marking a new milestone for us,” said Jawad Jalal Abbassi, head of MENA at the GSMA. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is central to this expansion, allowing us to bring the inaugural edition to Doha under a five-year agreement. With their support, MWC25 Doha is on track to inspire new ideas and strengthen MENA’s position in the global digital economy.”

According to Abbassi, Qatar was a natural choice for hosting the event. “The country offers world-class event infrastructure, a growing innovation ecosystem, and a strong commitment to digital transformation. It’s an ideal hub for convening the regional and global tech community,” he said.

The partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also aligns MWC Doha with the National Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, reflecting the country’s ambition to become a regional leader in technological evolution.

MWC25 Doha aims to accelerate digital transformation by uniting international leaders, founders and policymakers in one place. “We’re creating an environment where real conversations lead to real outcomes,” said Abbassi. “Doha’s location also makes it accessible for attendees across the Middle East and South Asia, helping maximise participation and impact.”

A key focus for GSMA in MENA is fostering sustainable mobile network investment. Abbassi emphasised the importance of collaboration between governments, operators, regulators and the wider digital ecosystem: “Progress comes from partnership. Dialogue must lead to concrete outcomes.”

At MWC Doha, the GSMA Ministerial Programme will provide a platform for high-level discussions, bringing together regional and international policymakers with industry leaders to unlock investment, encourage innovation and shape global connectivity policy.

The economic impact of mobile networks in MENA is significant. Over 80% of mobile connections in the region are made on smartphones, supporting services from finance and education to healthcare and commerce. “Mobile broadband is central to economic and social progress,” said Abbassi. “By 2030, mobile technologies and services are projected to contribute around $360bn to MENA’s GDP.”

Abbassi cited Ooredoo Group as a notable example of regional impact. The operator has invested over $1bn in extending high-speed 5G coverage to more than 100 million people across MENA and Southeast Asia. “Expanding access to mobile broadband isn’t just about connectivity. It enables access to information, skills development, financial inclusion and the growth of new digital industries. These are the foundations for long-term economic resilience.”

When asked about emerging technologies likely to shape the region, Abbassi identified artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G as transformative drivers. “AI is already gathering strong momentum. Countries like Qatar have integrated AI into national strategies, and the UAE has made it a priority for economic diversification. This focus on technological sovereignty is creating new industries and markets across MENA.”

5G deployment continues to expand rapidly across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with 95% population coverage expected by 2030. Kuwait was one of the first countries globally to launch commercial 5G-Advanced, while Ooredoo Qatar was the first operator in the Arab world to complete a successful international 5G call.

More recently, the UAE’s provider Du activated dual-band active antenna 5G-A technology, becoming the first country to roll out this next-generation capability. “MENA has proven it can rapidly adopt emerging technologies,” Abbassi noted, “and this sets the stage for the region to lead the economies and industries of the future.”

Despite these advancements, challenges remain, particularly around spectrum allocation, regulatory certainty and energy resilience. “Spectrum policy directly affects the cost and quality of mobile services,” said Abbassi. “In North Africa, 2G and 3G remain essential, while in the GCC, 3G is being phased out to free spectrum for 4G and 5G. At the GSMA, we work with governments to create the right enabling environment, promoting technology-neutral policies, fair pricing and long-term investment certainty.”

Looking ahead, Abbassi emphasised that the MENA mobile industry must continue to drive innovation, digital transformation and regional collaboration. Investments in 5G networks and datacentre infrastructure are expanding the region’s capacity for entrepreneurship and digital services. “Just two years ago, only 4% of mobile connections in MENA were on 5G. Within five years, we expect this to rise to 50%, reaching 95% in GCC states. The pace of progress is remarkable.”

Events like MWC25 Doha are crucial in realising this vision. “It’s the region’s most important platform for collaboration, bringing CEOs, founders, ministers and heads of state together to build partnerships, exchange ideas and accelerate innovation. Thanks to our partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the event aligns with national goals and demonstrates how MENA’s hyperconnected future is being built today.”