From ambition to action: How the Gulf is turning responsible AI into a global reality

The Middle East is no longer a follower in the global tech race, it’s a frontrunner. From Riyadh to Dubai, governments are not just adopting emerging technologies, they’re architecting national strategies around them. Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure and data sovereignty are no longer buzzwords. But behind the glossy headlines and billion-dollar initiatives lies a more nuanced story: one of leadership, trust, and the delicate balance between speed and sensitivity.

Haitham Elkhatib, chief revenue officer at UnifyApps, has had a front-row seat to this transformation. Based in Dubai and deeply embedded in the Gulf’s tech ecosystem, he’s seen first-hand how the region’s ambitions are reshaping the way startups operate, and what it takes to succeed in a market where relationships matter as much as code.

“In the Middle East, trust is the currency,” says Elkhatib. “You can have the best product in the world, but if you don’t understand the cultural and regulatory context, you won’t get far.”

This isn’t just a cliché. In a region where public-private partnerships are central to innovation and where government entities often lead the charge on digital transformation, navigating decision-making processes requires patience, diplomacy and local insight. Elkhatib notes that while the region is moving fast, it’s doing so on its own terms. “You have to be bold, but also deeply respectful of how things work here.”

That balance between startup agility and regional nuance has shaped how UnifyApps approaches everything from hiring to product development. The company’s Dubai-based leadership team includes regional experts who understand how to align with initiatives such as Smart Dubai and Saudi Vision 2030. It’s a model that many startups entering the region are now trying to emulate.

Innovation as a team sport Elkhatib is quick to point out that innovation in the Gulf isn’t just about technology, it’s about people. “We’ve built a culture where ownership and experimentation are core values,” he says. “If something has your name on it, it has to be excellent.” This mindset has led to a culture of rapid iteration. During local tech summits, UnifyApps teams often build demos on the fly to test ideas and gather feedback. Some of those experiments have evolved into full product features. “We don’t wait for perfect conditions,” says Elkhatib. “We build, test and learn fast.” “In the Middle East, trust is the currency. You can have the best product in the world, but if you don’t understand the cultural and regulatory context, you won’t get far” Haitham Elkhatib, UnifyApps But speed doesn’t mean recklessness. The company encourages open dialogue about what works and what doesn’t. After a recent internal hackathon, one team discovered a way to improve the platform’s data architecture. Instead of shelving the idea, leadership prioritised it. “That’s the kind of environment we want where good ideas can come from anywhere,” he says. Perhaps the most striking shift in the region is the move from AI curiosity to AI deployment. “We’re seeing a real appetite for generative and agentic AI,” Elkhatib says. “CIOs aren’t just talking about chatbots anymore, they’re exploring autonomous systems that can make decisions in real time.” This trend is evident in sectors like banking and government, where the stakes are high and the potential for automation is substantial. At recent industry events in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Elkhatib observed a growing interest in AI agents that can act on behalf of users, handling tasks, interpreting data and even initiating workflows. But with great power comes great scrutiny. The region’s push for “responsible AI” is not just a regulatory checkbox, it’s a strategic imperative. The UAE’s National Strategy for AI, for example, places ethical governance at the heart of its vision. Enterprises are expected to deploy AI systems that are transparent, auditable and compliant with local data laws. “Governance is no longer optional,” Elkhatib says. “It’s a core requirement for doing business here.”