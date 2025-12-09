Cloudera CEO on the Middle East’s hybrid AI future: ‘Workload portability is the foundation’

The Middle East is accelerating towards a hybrid AI future, and Cloudera is positioning itself at the heart of that transformation.

Speaking in Dubai, CEO Charles Sansbury told Computer Weekly that the region’s largest organisations are increasingly investing in private AI environments, driven by rising cloud costs, strict data sovereignty requirements and the need for low-latency, real-time analytics.

“It’s clear that not everything goes to the cloud,” Sansbury says. “Large enterprises have already migrated workloads to public clouds, and they haven’t seen the expected savings. Electricity and compute costs keep rising, and many critical workloads run more efficiently and securely on hardware they own.”

While smaller and mid-market firms may still favour cloud-first approaches, the picture in the Gulf’s financial institutions, energy giants and government bodies is different. These organisations run high-volume, always-on processes – from fraud detection to industrial monitoring – that become prohibitively expensive on hyperscaler infrastructure. For them, Sansbury argues, hybrid is not a transitional phase but an end state.