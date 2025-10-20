Du racks up 1 Tbps Middle East milestone

In a “landmark for the communications industry” in the region, UAE-based operator Du has revealed an achievement of 1 Tbps peak traffic through its datamena ecosystem platform based on the DE-CIX Internet Exchange (IX) in the Middle East.

The operator said that the record-breaking performance strengthens its position as a leader in regional interconnection, offering enhanced speed, reduced latency and improved digital experiences across the UAE and wider Middle East. It said that, together with DE-CIX, this milestone was crucial to providing robust and resilient interconnection solutions, which it regards essential for entities in key sectors seeking secure, low-latency connections for their digital transformation initiatives.

According to Du chief executive officer Fahad Al Hassawi, the record-setting performance of UAE-IX marks a “pivotal” moment for the digitisation of the Middle East: “The milestone of 1 Tbit/s is a significant achievement in our mission to build a future-forward digital ecosystem in the UAE.

“The sustained investment in infrastructure and technology has positioned UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX as the foundation for the country’s digital transformation. It also reflects our journey to excellence and our strategic foresight in catering to the networking demands of tomorrow.”

H E Engineer Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director general of the UAE regulatory authority Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), added: “This traffic milestone is a clear demonstration of the success of UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX and the important role it plays in the digital ecosystem.

“By enabling faster, more resilient and cost-efficient interconnection, the IX ensures that data flows seamlessly between networks, supports innovation and enhances the overall online experience for businesses and communities alike.”

DE-CIX offers interconnection services in 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East and Asia. Accessible from datacentres in more than 600 cities worldwide, it connects network operators (carriers), internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud and other interconnection services.

With more than 110 connected networks and over 6 terabits of aggregated capacity, UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX is the first IX in the Middle East to reach 1 Tbps peak traffic, driven solely by customer traffic and, said its owner, reflecting its commitment to innovation and scalability.

In Dubai, DE-CIX operates UAE-IX under its DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, which provides comprehensive services – including installation, maintenance and marketing support – to enable partners to establish their fully managed Internet Exchange and interconnection platforms.

DE-CIX added that its UAE IX is the largest of its kind in the region, providing a neutral and resilient interconnection ecosystem that brings together global carriers, cloud providers, enterprises and content platforms. By keeping regional internet traffic local, DE-CIX said that the UAE-IX “significantly” reduces latency, enhances performance and improves the digital experience for millions of users across the UAE and the wider Middle East.

It said that enterprises in the region using the exchange could benefit from a broad suite of interconnection services including peering, cloud exchange, cloud routing and advanced security features such as blackholing for DDoS mitigation. DE-CIX insists these capabilities make UAE-IX a critical digital hub, empowering businesses and service providers to scale seamlessly, optimise costs and deliver cutting-edge services to their customers.