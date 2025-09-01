DE-CIX India adds Starlink to interconnection ecosystem

Looking to cast doubt on the received wisdom that the future of connectivity is a terrestrial pursuit, especially as its home territory prepares for a new wave of digital transformation, DE-CIX India says it is making history as the country’s first internet exchange platform to add Starlink to its interconnection ecosystem.

Founded in 1995, DE-CIX offers interconnection services in 60 locations in Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Accessible from datacentres in over 600 cities worldwide, it connects network operators (carriers), internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud and other interconnection services.

For its part, DE-CIX India works to facilitate peering between major Indian and global networks. It has presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and aims to enhance internet performance for ISPs, CDNs, OTT platforms and enterprises, strengthening India’s digital economy.

The company believes LEO satellites are unlocking new possibilities for delivering connectivity to parts of the world that have long been excluded from the digital mainstream.

Starlink is now positioned to function as a fully fledged ISP in India’s growing digital ecosystem, and stresses that this is not to be in competition with terrestrial or mobile networks, but as a complementary force.

DE-CIX India said that with Starlink’s commercial licence now secured from India’s Department of Telecommunications and final clearance expected by late 2025 or early 2026, the regulatory path for satellite communications is clear. It also observed that with Starlink’s roll-out being designed to be accessible – especially when measured against its promise of high-speed access in regions where traditional connectivity is still catching up – the launch will have major implications not just for the satellite sector, but for the broader ambitions of the country.

Indeed, DE-CIX India added that the expected initial range of throughput speeds of between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps make it possible to deliver true broadband-grade service, even in mountainous, rural or island geographies that are beyond the reach of terrestrial infrastructure such as fibre cabling.

However, DE-CIX India also highlighted that no matter how advanced a satellite constellation may be, performance hinges on the ability to interconnect with terrestrial digital ecosystems – especially for latency-sensitive applications like streaming, video conferencing and online gaming – and that for satellite constellations to deliver on their promise, they need terrestrial resilience.

In India and beyond, DE-CIX has consistently demonstrated that its interconnection infrastructure can meet the demands of hyperscale performance and resilience. As players like Starlink enter the Indian market, the ability to rely on globally benchmarked uptime, compliance and interconnection standards is a recipe for long-term success when addressing the digital divide.

Through its global Space-IX programme, DE-CIX says it can provide satellite operators like Starlink with interconnection services that anchor orbital networks into high-performance terrestrial infrastructure, enabling seamless access to content, clouds and application providers. It expressed confidence that it could ensure that satellite operators can interconnect locally while delivering globally, achieving the lowest possible latency for users in even the most remote geographies.