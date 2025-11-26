Proximus Global, Starlink expand European direct-to-cell satellite connectivity

After spending the past few months sealing a number of connectivity deals with leading global airlines, satellite connectivity leader Starlink has returned to Earth in a strategic partnership with BICS, appointing the Proximus Global company as its preferred IPX provider in Europe for its direct-to-cell satellite connectivity services.

The collaboration will enable Starlink to use the current IPX network to connect mobile network operators, while also paving the way for Starlink’s next-generation network that will be capable of providing broadband service to smartphones.

Starlink’s Direct to Cell is claimed to be the world’s only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones.

Connecting more than eight million customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites are said to work with existing LTE phones wherever there is a line of sight with the sky. The constellation acts like “a cell phone tower in space”, with phased array antennas connecting across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, offering network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

Proximus Global’s IPX network, which functions similarly to a roaming exchange, will act as a bridge to connect Starlink to mobile network operators, which enables standard smartphones to connect directly to satellites in remote areas without terrestrial coverage. In the future, it will support the next iteration of network coverage to optimise smartphone performance in non-terrestrial networks.

The first European operator set to use the offer from the partnership will be Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest digital and mobile operator, which was serving nearly 22.5 million Ukrainians by the end of September 2025.

Proximus Global and Starlink’s work with Kyivstar demonstrates how critical this service can be, particularly in emergencies when network infrastructure is harmed. Satellite connectivity is playing a vital role in bridging these gaps, ensuring uninterrupted communication during a time when connectivity is crucial.

Proximus Global regards the partnership as representing a significant milestone in its mission to unite satellite companies with terrestrial mobile operators through their extensive roaming network. In addition, it says the collaboration underscores the importance of satellite connectivity as a crucial step towards achieving truly global, ubiquitous coverage – especially in underserved areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.

“While satellites are a game-changer for global connectivity, it’s not inherently disruptive to existing players in the industry – there’s room for everyone,” said Proximus Global chief revenue officer Ben Vandermeulen.

“With partnerships like this, our IPX acts as a bridge to unlock new opportunities. Satellite providers gain access to broader consumer bases, mobile operators can seamlessly plug coverage gaps, and end users benefit from more reliable and consistent connectivity. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Starlink vice-president of engineering Michael Nicolls added: “We’re excited to work with Proximus Global to ensure Starlink’s next-generation constellation can leverage harmonised spectrum to provide the most powerful satellite-to-mobile service across Europe to further our mission of ending mobile dead zones and providing connectivity when people need it most.

“This partnership is a critical step in preparation to not only advance seamless connectivity, but also interconnect European operators with enhanced data security,” he said.