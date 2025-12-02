Spacecoin claims pivotal moment with decentralised satellite

The company behind open source satellite internet protocol Spacecoin has announced it has successfully launched three satellites aboard a rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US.

Designed to be an alternative to Starlink to provide global connectivity without relying on centralised providers or traditional ground infrastructure, Spacecoin is claimed to be the world’s first decentralised physical infrastructure network (DePIN) enabled by low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

Built to serve as the open protocol for permissionless, global internet connectivity, Spacecoin uses blockchain-enabled nanosatellites to deliver censorship-resistant internet access around the globe, with an initial focus on underserved and remote regions.

The satellites are owned and operated by STI, which holds the necessary regulatory approvals for satellite operations, and integrated on the mission via Arrow Science and Technology. Spacecoin functions as the underlying protocol that governs the open satellite data network, managing authorisation, authentication and accounting across the decentralised infrastructure.

The three CTC-1 satellites follow and take advantage of insights gained from the inaugural CTC-0 mission launched in 2024, which is said to have served as a proof of concept, pioneering the transmission of an encrypted blockchain message from Earth to space and back with verified payload integrity. Another claimed result is to have demonstrated that blockchain operations can maintain their security and functionality through space-based communication.

STI says the launch marks the first time a blockchain protocol has been integrated into a satellite constellation designed specifically for decentralised internet infrastructure, backed by proprietary technology with issued and pending patents.

CTC-1 is attributed with advancing to the critical next phase of validating two key capabilities essential for decentralised satellite internet: uninterrupted user connections as satellites move across the sky in low-Earth orbit, and direct satellite-to-satellite data exchange with minimal ground station dependence. The mission will take what is called “a definitive step” towards establishing the open architecture standards essential to assure interoperability in future satellite constellations.

Furthermore, STI says the successful validation of these inter-satellite capabilities will enable connectivity demonstrations with multiple government and telecom partners who have already signed agreements and committed to testing Spacecoin’s decentralised satellite internet infrastructure in real-world conditions.

“This launch marks the next frontier for decentralised connectivity,” said Tae Oh, founder of STI. “With multiple satellites now in orbit, we’re proving that internet services need not be centralised, making connectivity permissionless and impossible to switch off. This is a step toward a world where everybody, everywhere has access to the basic human right of internet access.”

To demonstrate the benefits of a decentralised communication architecture for users, the Spacecoin ecosystem is also developing Starmesh, a decentralised VPN that allows users to experience how private, anonymous and encrypted internet browsing will operate across distributed networks. Early Starmesh prototype testing is expected early-mid 2026, focusing on privacy and security advantages.

As the Spacecoin protocol ecosystem expands beyond initial partnerships, the project is actively seeking new collaborations with governments, telecom operators and institutional stakeholders worldwide.