Viasat unveils smartphone connectivity via satellite first in Mexico

Deploying networks based on satellites to offer communications mobile devices has been one of the key trends of 2025, and in what is seen as an in-country first of its kind, Viasat has completed a direct-to-device (D2D) demonstration in Mexico, featuring native SMS messages on a standard smartphone.

Viasat regards D2D as an emerging technology that allows everyday devices such as mobile phones to connect to satellites without the need for dedicated satellite hardware. The technology follows global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, and handset and chipset manufacturers.

The demonstration showcased smartphones sending and receiving messages over Viasat’s I-4 F3 satellite using 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) standards. In a country-first, native SMS messages were shared across two mass-market Android smartphones, with one connected via satellite and the other to a traditional cellular network. Viasat also demonstrated satellite connectivity – including SMS and push-to-talk capabilities – using the HMD Offgrid, a companion device and the Bullitt application.

All messages were sent and received using Viasat’s global, L-band satellite capabilities, enabled by 3GPP standards-based NTN RAN and Core infrastructure from Skylo, a Viasat ecosystem partner. Skylo uses dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity that avoids network interference with terrestrial signals, and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas.

Viasat said the demos represent a showcase of satellite to cell phone connectivity feasibility in the country after already completing successful D2D demonstrations in India, the Middle East, Brazil and Hawaii. The company sees its approach of using already-licensed and dedicated satellite spectrum as allowing it to work with mobile network operators to provide services in the future, without sacrificing or interfering with terrestrial networks.

“Expanding our D2D innovation to Mexico demonstrates the potential it holds for the entire region,” said Hector Rivero, general manager of Viasat Mexico. “This technology has the ability to bridge the connectivity gap in areas where traditional services are unreliable or non-existent, opening up possibilities for millions of individuals and devices to connect through satellite.

“We are confident that this will have significant advantages for consumers and various industries worldwide, and we are thrilled to collaborate with our partners to bring it to fruition. Through this, we remain dedicated to our mission of connecting the unconnected.”

Viasat believes it can play a key role in advancing open architecture standards-based D2D connectivity as a founding member of the Mobile Satellite Services Association, a non-profit organisation designed to bring together a range of industry players to promote mobile satellite connectivity.

In addition, in September 2025, Viasat also announced it was working with UAE-based artificial intelligence-powered space tech company Space42 to form Equatys, a jointly held entity, to enable global D2D services and evolving existing and planned mobile satellite services to a 5G network environment.

Equatys is expected to unite satellite and terrestrial networks using a 3GPP NTN Release-compliant platform accessible to standard smartphones and internet of things devices, extending service to billions of people and devices worldwide.

Anticipated to be capable of supporting well over 100 MHz of harmonised MSS spectrum already allocated across more than 160 markets, the venture is expected to establish a foundation for reliable global communications, with commercial roll-out targeted within three years.