Linx, Megaport expand connectivity for London networks

London Internet Exchange (Linx) has formulated a strategic partnership with global network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport to enhance cloud connectivity options for its members, enabling seamless access to a broader suite of cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, among others.

Founded in 1994, member-owned, not-for-profit organisation Linx claims to be one of the world’s leading internet exchange points (IXPs), providing peering services to over 900 autonomous systems (ASNs) globally. With a focus on engineering and 24/7 network operations centre (NOC) support, Linx looks to offer robust and reliable services for its members, regularly investing in its infrastructure.

It operates IXPs in London, Manchester, Scotland and Wales in the UK, as well as in Northern Virginia in the US, adding interconnection locations in Kenya in 2023, with Linx Nairobi being the first footprint in Africa for the IXP. Linx Mombasa followed in February 2025, and Linx is actively preparing for its first IXP in West Africa to be launched later in 2025.

Linx is seeing an increase in demand for additional services, and describes the collaboration as bringing a “powerful expansion” to the Linx Cloud Connect service, which offers direct access to integral cloud services through a trusted network infrastructure. This is said to ensure low-latency access, consistent uptime and greater control over data traffic, benefits that are often difficult to achieve over the public internet.

With Megaport’s integration, Linx says its members in London can gain greater flexibility and reach, empowering them to build hybrid and multi-cloud environments with ease.

Members can use Megaport’s global infrastructure to connect to cloud service providers directly from their existing multi-service port. The result of this is one invoice, one port and one point of contact for engineering support – streamlining operations and reducing complexity for network operators.

“This partnership with Megaport is a significant step forward in our mission to ensure we are best serving our UK members,” said Linx product manager Tyrone Turner. “Our community now have even more choice and control when it comes to low-latency peering and cloud connectivity, all through a single interface.”

Megaport is already a Linx member network and ConneXions Reseller Partner, offering customers Linx’s interconnection products, peering and more.

“This partnership gives Linx members a faster, simpler path to cloud,” said Emmanuel Sevray, vice-president of sales for EMEA at Megaport. “By combining Megaport’s global infrastructure and broad cloud ecosystem with Linx’s interconnection services, UK networks can connect to leading cloud providers with less complexity, accessing the services they need, when and where they need them.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Linx signing an affiliation with Indatel, a network of over 900 rural and regional broadband providers across the US, as part of its mission to extend peering and interconnection services from the Linx NoVA interconnected fabric located in the datacentre in Northern Virginia. This offers direct access to networks across the US, especially those in regions traditionally overlooked by major providers.