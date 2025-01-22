E&, DE-CIX create Middle East SmartHub internet exchange

Leading Middle East operator E& Carrier & Wholesale has opened multiple geo-redundant DE-CIX SmartHub IX datacentres, providing what are claimed to be “cutting-edge” services.

DE-CIX is a provider of premium interconnection services, and the leading operator of carrier and datacentre-neutral internet exchanges (IX).

It offers interconnection services in more than 40 metro-markets in Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Accessible from datacentres in over 600 cities worldwide, the company connects thousands of network operators (carriers), internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries; and offers peering, cloud and interconnection services.

The collaboration is designed to enhance the Middle East’s IX ecosystem, driving the digital economy forward by expanding SmartHub IX’s reach through direct connections to DE-CIX’s global network and international internet exchanges.

As part of the deployment, SmartHub IX has introduced a remote peering service in collaboration with multiple internet exchanges in the region, and is working to scale it to a global level, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of network operations for businesses and service providers.

The service is attributed as being able to deliver substantial cost savings, expand network reach, provide scalability, improve performance and offer greater flexibility.

In addition, Fujairah will host the largest submarine cable landing station in the region, interconnecting global customers, content providers and internet service providers. The new locations in Dubai will aim to keep the IX business on a steady growth trajectory.

E& said its remote peering service will position SmartHub IX as a strategic gateway to global markets, providing customers with seamless cross-border connectivity and enhanced data exchange.

“We are thrilled to partner with DE-CIX to boost the operations of SmartHub IX; this groundbreaking advancement will significantly enhance the digital landscape in the UAE and the wider region,” said Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier and wholesale officer at E&. “This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a dynamic and interconnected digital infrastructure.

“By leveraging DE-CIX’s global expertise and extensive network, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and foster innovation across various industries. With low-latency connectivity, SmartHub IX will ensure that information is transmitted and processed with minimal delay, enabling a more agile and efficient digital ecosystem.”

“This is an exciting day for digital infrastructure in the UAE,” said DE-CIX chief executive officer Ivo Ivanov. “Our common goal is not only to provide the digital economy in the Gulf region with the infrastructure it needs to forge closer local, regional and international ties, but also to strengthen the entire Middle Eastern interconnection ecosystem.

“In addition, direct connectivity between SmartHub IX powered by DE-CIX and DE-CIX’s IXs in India unites two highly valuable markets and connects the UAE even more strongly with global interconnection ecosystems. Together with UAE-IX, also powered by DE-CIX, the Middle East will benefit from the best IX ecosystem in the area. This agreement positions the UAE as the hotspot of interconnection for the entire region, taking the Middle East to the next level.”