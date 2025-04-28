Arelion expands network presence in Mexico with DWDM route

As the county’s datacentre sector expands rapidly to support its manufacturing and ICT industries, and to satisfy what it says is the “tremendous” demand it’s seeing from customers for terabit-scale capacities in the region, Arelion has announced a network expansion connecting its point of presence (PoP) at KIO QRO1 in Querétaro, Mexico to KIO MEX 5 in Tultitlán and KIO MEX2 CDMX (Santa Fe) in Mexico City.

Serving 125 countries worldwide with internet services connecting more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low-latency connectivity, Arelion says it solves challenges for businesses reliant on digital infrastructure.

In addition to its IP backbone, it offers resilience through a private Cloud Connect service that connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

The network expansion is designed to deliver high-quality transmission capabilities through completely underground fibre construction, enhancing scalability, availability and resiliency. Arelion’s route from Tultitlán to Querétaro is claimed to offer the shortest, lowest-latency path between these markets, supporting customers’ connectivity requirements for artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and content applications.

Through this expansion, Arelion also provides Mexico’s users with more reliable access to major datacentre hubs and thriving technology markets in the US. Arelion’s latest route bolsters its extensive presence in Mexico, including its route launched from Monterrey to Querétaro to strengthen local content ecosystems while supporting global cloud, media and gaming providers.

Querétaro hosts 15% of Mexico’s total datacentre footprint, with experts estimating that 73 datacentres will be established in the region by 2029. Mexico City is the country’s most populous urban centre, totalling 22.8 million inhabitants in the metropolitan area. Its datacentre market is expected to reach 469.5 megawatts by 2030, with financial institutions leading the city’s digital transformation push. The route also establishes interconnection with Arelion’s metro network and the rich content ecosystem in Querétaro.

Arelion currently has nine regional terabit-scale PoPs in Mexico, and the expansion complements its fully diverse mesh routes in the Texas Dallas-Austin-San Antonio-Houston region.

The new route is expected to go live in late Q2, and will be based on next-generation open line systems and 400G coherent pluggable optics to support terabit-scale traffic.

“This investment marks another milestone in our ongoing network expansion in Mexico, empowering local and global customers with robust access to our full ecosystem of content and cloud applications,” said Edison De Leon, regional director of Latam and Caribbean at Arelion.

“We’re seeing tremendous demand from our customers for terabit-scale capacities in the region. This highly resilient and scalable infrastructure will support these connectivity needs, enabling further economic growth and digital transformation in Mexico’s booming technology markets.”

In addition to the dense wavelength division multiplexing infrastructure, Arelion’s portfolio of connectivity services includes scalable IP Transit, Wavelengths, Dedicated Internet Access, Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.