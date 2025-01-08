Nokia and stc conclude 1Tbps datacentre connectivity test

As part of its plan to enable faster and more efficient data transmission over long distances, meet future market demands, and continue to supply rapid and reliable connectivity, Middle East and Africa telco stc Group is claiming to have successfully concluded the first ever 1Tbps (terabit-per-second) long-haul field trial in the region based on what it calls advanced optical infrastructure.

stc Group commenced its operations in May 1998 and comprises over 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Its main activities comprise the provision of telecommunications, information, media services and digital payments. One of the key items in its stated corporate strategy is to instil what it calls a “digital mindset” and unlock the potential of digital and analytics capabilities, transforming into an agile technology group and embracing new ways of working.

The trial across an 850km network saw the telecommunications and digital transformation services provider use Nokia’s live dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) terrestrial network and make particular use of the tech firm’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology.

The underlying aim was to deliver high-capacity, efficient, scalable connectivity for datacentres, significantly increase the capacity of the digital network, and align with the stated digital transformation goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme. The latter has ambitions to enhance Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure, expand 5G coverage and promote cloud computing adoption, with the work between stc and Nokia regarded as laying the groundwork for future-ready network infrastructure.

The field trial transported six 100GE and one 400GE high-speed services over 1Tbs single wavelength across 850km, also demonstrating the integration of Nokia’s Data Centre Interconnect DWDM solution into stc’s datacentre environments. The solution is designed to fit into the datacentre with advanced energy efficiency and address the dynamic needs of artificial intelligence and cloud services transport, offering consumers across the kingdom improved network efficiency and performance.

“[The] partnership with Nokia demonstrates our advancements in building a future-ready network,” said Abdullateef Alsenan, infrastructure design general manager at stc Group. “This milestone reflects our ability to securely support massive traffic volumes, addressing the demands of cloud services and AI applications, ultimately supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. These infrastructure advancements are positioning the kingdom as a global leader in digital innovation and sustainability.”

Carlo Corti, head of optical networks for the Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “By pushing the boundaries of optical technology, Nokia is committed to trusted performance and proud to partner with stc Group in achieving this record-breaking milestone. Our Data Centre Interconnect solution provides scalable, energy-efficient, resilient and secure infrastructure to support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious digital transformation journey.”