Ciena, Digicel, Southern Cross bring high-speed connectivity to Fiji schools

In the post-Covid environment, e-learning and teleworking are considered essential to full social and economic inclusion worldwide, making internet connectivity a necessity regardless of where people are based.

To boost such access, optical technology company Ciena is working with operator Digicel Fiji and cable network provider Southern Cross for the second year running to provide schools in Fiji with high-speed internet access of at least 10 Mbps via the Digicel Fiji network.

In March 2023, the three companies began jointly launched Project Semata, an initiative to provide high-speed internet access and online learning resources to three schools in Savusavu, Fiji.

The initiative was designed to give dedicated direct 10Mbps internet access to the Digicel Fiji network at three schools in Savusavu – the Kamendra School, Savusavu Secondary School and St. Bedes Secondary School – providing around 2,000 teachers and students with access to high-speed internet to support their learning journey with access to new online learning materials.

At launch, only a small percentage of the students at these schools in Savusavu had access to broadband internet at home. This initiative also aimed to give students and teachers at these schools much-needed learning resources as well as the opportunity to build skills crucial to a digital economy.

As the project enters its second year, The Assemblies of God High School, Basden Anglican College, and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in Fiji will now have enhanced internet access provided by Project Semata. This current iteration of the project with three new schools will benefit more than 2,000 teachers and students in Suva.

“We have been moving towards e-learning with the installation of interactive boards and overhead projectors for our Years 12 and 13 students and with this timely assistance of free internet, we are able to empower our students,” said Savusavu Secondary School principal, Rusiate Musudroka. “Access to online resources is also helpful to our teachers in furthering the education experience.”

Ivan Polizzi, regional managing director of Ciena for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, added: “As a business that is focused on building advanced networks, it is important to us that everyone has access to the digital tools and resources they need to succeed in life. Project Semata is part of the Ciena Digital Inclusion programme, which is designed to help close the digital divide through greater connectivity, access to technology and digital skilling.”

Waisale Tavatuilagi, head of school, Basden Anglican College, said: “This great initiative will enable us to be connected to the world, assisting us in the daily teaching and learning process. It will enable teachers to access the latest teaching methods. Students will be at an advantage with a greater access to a variety of resources, which can help them prepare well for any assessment or examination.

“Communication barriers between all school stakeholders will become a thing of the past and the internet will be a great enabler for monitoring and informing parents about their child’s performance in school.”