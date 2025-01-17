TenneT deploys optical network offshore in North Sea to boost output

There are fewer environments more challenging for technology than offshore rigs in the North Sea, and European grid operator TenneT has placed its faith in Nokia to provide a reliable optical network to connect its offshore wind farms in the location as part of its plans to boost renewable energy volumes.

TenneT describes itself as the first cross-border Transmission System Operator (TSO), designing, building, maintaining and operating over 25,000 kilometres of high-voltage electricity grid in the Netherlands and large parts of Germany, facilitating the European energy market through 17 interconnectors to neighbouring countries.

The stated aim of the company is providing a secure and reliable supply of electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, while helping to drive the energy transition in pursuit of a more sustainable, reliable and affordable energy future. The company claims to be one of the largest investors in national and international onshore and offshore electricity grids, supplying electricity for more than 43 million people.

TenneT believes that its “pioneering” model in energy transmission will deliver offshore wind energy to land, bringing “significant” renewable energy volumes and contributing to Europe’s ambitious climate neutrality targets by 2050.

TenneT has commissioned three consortia – Petrofac and Hitachi Energy consortium, GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium and GE Vernova-McDermott consortium – to deliver the 2GW offshore converter platforms and onshore grid land stations.

The scheme is a key component of the European energy transition, as the platforms will bring significant renewable energy volumes from offshore wind farms to the shore, contributing to Europe’s ambitious climate neutrality targets by 2050. The programme is also said to represent a pioneering model in energy transmission aimed at creating a more efficient, standardised approach to delivering offshore wind energy.

To facilitate improved operations, Nokia’s 1830 PSS DWDM solution will be the basis of critical optical networking infrastructure for eight new 2-gigawatt (2GW) platforms in the Dutch North Sea to deliver much-needed renewable energy to land. The platform will see use in establishing a resilient, future-ready optical network, connecting the offshore sites to the energy operator’s onshore telecommunications infrastructure. This network is intended to enable TenneT to monitor and manage the remote platforms, ensuring continuous, reliable energy transmission.

As part of the deployment, Nokia will also deliver advanced amplification and transponder technologies to support long-distance transmission, single-span unrepeatered transmission of up to 400km. The solution includes extended reach amplification systems to maintain reliable optical transport, even across the challenging offshore environment.

Additionally, support services will look tp provide comprehensive design, testing and operational care, ensuring the network meets TenneT’s standards for resilience and performance during each phase of construction and long-term operation.

The implementation of the optical networking solution will begin in early 2025, aligning with the initial construction phases of the 2GW platforms. This deployment will allow for early integration and testing of the communication systems, supporting TenneT’s timeline for full operational readiness of the first 2GW platform by 2029.

“As we expand our offshore energy infrastructure, connectivity becomes more important than ever. The standardised, mission-critical optical network delivered by Nokia plays a central role in enabling the seamless operation and management of our 2GW platforms, allowing us to operate remotely,” said Marco Kuijpers, director large projects offshore at TenneT.

“With partnerships like this, Nokia is helping us towards a more independent energy supply and to advance towards the global goals for tripled renewable energy deployment set during the COP28 climate talks.”

James Watt, senior vice-president and general manager of optical networks business at Nokia, added: “We know that ‘there’s no green without digital’. This project demonstrates that principle in action. By delivering standardised, high-performance optical networking technology that meets the unique demands of offshore environments, [we are] supporting TenneT in providing reliable green energy to millions of homes across the Netherlands and Europe.”