Virgin Media O2 streamlines fixed and mobile service delivery

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has switched on its Converged Interconnect Network (CIN), a new infrastructure to accelerate the roll-out of mobile and fixed networks across the UK with less complex and enhanced service delivery.

Said to be designed with the future in mind, the next-generation CIN takes the core deeper into VMO2’s network, with IP routed networks deployed in the access network. According to VMO2, this allows different services to coexist on the network and be managed more easily, with the end customer closer to an optimised, extremely high-capacity network that can be quickly scaled up to provide greater capacity as demand for data grows, both in response to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers and as new areas receive connectivity.

By using one common infrastructure for both mobile and fixed traffic, the new interconnect network significantly improves how the operator can manage traffic across both Virgin Media and O2 services, aggregating data closer to the user before routing it back to the core network. This is intended to make the network more efficient, increase resilience and provide a more consistent experience for customers.

VMO2 said customers will benefit from improved latency, faster response times and a superior network performance. Additionally, the company pointed out that the CIN architecture means there is no single point of failure, reducing the likelihood of disruptive network outages and ensuring greater reliability across broadband and mobile services.

The CIN architecture also enables improved delivery of Virgin Media Business Wholesale’s 10Gbps services. A growing number of VMO2 customers are currently experiencing symmetrical broadband speeds of up to 2Gbps, allowing them to quickly and easily upload and download very large files. The operator has also boosted backhaul connection capacity tenfold at a number of cell sites to give customers a better, more reliable mobile experience. These are attributed with significantly accelerating connections to the core network and contributing to a growing demand for data.

Commenting on the move, Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The switch-on of our Converged Interconnect Network is a critical moment in our long-term strategy and evolution as we combine the power of our two scaled networks to give customers an unrivalled experience.

“This new network architecture brings together two separate networks for the first time, enabling more efficient, scalable and resilient data movement. It enables us to deliver next-generation services to our broadband and mobile customers across the country, ensuring we’re ready to keep on meeting their needs now and in future.”

The CIN architecture is supported by Ciena, featuring its 5171 and 8180 coherent routers with WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics managed by the Navigator Network Control Suite. The space- and power-optimised solution is said to allow VMO2 to realise its strategic objectives for network and service convergence.

“Virgin Media O2’s new CIN marks a significant milestone in the operator’s network evolution by joining together its fixed and mobile networks to create a more sustainable, streamlined and scalable infrastructure,” observed Virginie Hollebecque, vice-president and leader of EMEA at Ciena. “Leveraging Ciena’s advanced networking solution, the CIN architecture optimises efficiency, improves network resiliency and enhances service delivery to keep pace with the evolving needs of Virgin Media O2’s customers.”